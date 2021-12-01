 Skip to main content
Expect higher gas bills after ONG gets approval for $15.25 million rate hike
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Natural Gas’ 875,000 customers will see their monthly bills climb after regulators granted a requested $15.25 million annual increase in rates collected by the utility to provide services.

Changes in rates

Residential customers under the Rate Choice A plan (consumers using less than 50 dekatherms a year):

Monthly service charge before change: $16.36

Monthly service charge after change: $16.98

Per Dekatherm delivery service fee before change: $4.11

Per Dekatherm delivery service fee after change: $4.28

Residential customers under the Rate Choice B plan (consumers using more than 50 dekatherms a year):

Monthly service charge before change: $33.50

Monthly service charge after change: $34.83

