Expect higher gas bills after ONG gets approval for $15.25 million rate hike

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Natural Gas’ 875,000 customers will see their monthly bills climb after regulators granted a requested $15.25 million annual increase in rates collected by the utility to provide services.
Changes in rates
Residential customers under the Rate Choice A plan (consumers using less than 50 dekatherms a year):
Monthly service charge before change: $16.36
Monthly service charge after change: $16.98
Per Dekatherm delivery service fee before change: $4.11
Per Dekatherm delivery service fee after change: $4.28
Residential customers under the Rate Choice B plan (consumers using more than 50 dekatherms a year):
Monthly service charge before change: $33.50
Monthly service charge after change: $34.83
