Everything you want to know about Tulsa World newsroom internships

If you would like to join us as a Tulsa World Summer 2021 intern, here's what you need to know:

Who we are: The Tulsa World Media Company owns a suite of brands that serve as the preeminent sources of news and information for northeast Oklahoma. Tulsa World Media Company is a part of Lee Enterprises.

We serve the communities in northeast Oklahoma by providing trusted news and content to readers and viewers while helping businesses reach customers using traditional and innovative marketing solutions.

We have been a part of this community for more than 115 years and are honored to deliver outstanding journalism to our community.

What our newsroom is like: We are positioned to collaborate, break news, work on in-depth special reports and deliver a great mix of content every day. We have some of the best reporters, editors and photographers working not only in Tulsa but also in the country.