11.18
City Council
The Sand Springs City Council will hold its bimonthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18, starting at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, located at 100 E. Broadway, room 203.
11.19
Basketball
CPHS Basketball’s Meet the Sandites will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Ed Dubie Field House.
11.26
Basketball
The CPHS Basketball teams will host the Ponca City Wildcats Tuesday, Nov. 26, starting at 6:30 p.m.
12.16
City Council
The Sand Springs City Council will hold its bimonthly meeting Monday, Dec. 16, starting at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, located at 100 E. Broadway, room 203.
Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315