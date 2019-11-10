 Skip to main content
Calendar
11.18

City Council

The Sand Springs City Council will hold its bimonthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18, starting at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, located at 100 E. Broadway, room 203.

11.19

Basketball

CPHS Basketball’s Meet the Sandites will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Ed Dubie Field House.

11.26

Basketball

The CPHS Basketball teams will host the Ponca City Wildcats Tuesday, Nov. 26, starting at 6:30 p.m.

12.16

City Council

The Sand Springs City Council will hold its bimonthly meeting Monday, Dec. 16, starting at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, located at 100 E. Broadway, room 203.

Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315

