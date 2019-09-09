9.11
Build-a-Reader Storytime (preschool)
Owasso Library
103 W. Broadway St.
10-10:25 a.m., 10:30-10:55 a.m.
9.12
Car seat checkup event
Owasso Fire Department
11933 E. 116th St. N.
1-3 p.m.
9.14
23rd Annual Block Party
City of Owasso
Various times & locations
Deadline to register: Aug. 28
9.14
1940’s Historic Walking Tour
Collinsville Chamber of Commerce
1126 W. Main St.
3 p.m.
9.18
Hand Lettering 101
Owasso Community Center
301 S. Cedar St.
6-7 p.m.
9.19
Taste of Collinsville
Collinsville Downtown Inc.
Collinsville Main Street
5:30-8 p.m.
9.21
Fall Day of Service
Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative
200 S. Main St.
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
9.21
Murder Mystery Dinner & Auction
Bailey Education Foundation
10502 N. 110th E. Ave.
5-9 p.m.
9.24
Bunco for a Cause
Bailey Education Foundation
10502 N. 110th E. Ave.
Benefiting: Ward Wiseman Animal Haven
6 p.m.
9.24
McTeacher’s Night
Rejoice Christian Schools
McDonald’s
7590 Owasso Expy
5 p.m.
9/24
Coffee with a Cop
McDonald’s
7590 Owasso Expy
8-10 a.m.
10.3
Bimonthly luncheon
Collinsville Chamber
Veterans Building
903 W. Main St.
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
10.12
Harvest Festival
City of Owasso
Rayola Park
8300 N. Owasso Expy
11 a.m.
10.22
2019 Lunch with Character
Owasso Character Council
Tulsa Tech-Owasso campus
10800 N. 140th E. Ave.
11:30 a.m.