9.11

Build-a-Reader Storytime (preschool)

Owasso Library

103 W. Broadway St.

10-10:25 a.m., 10:30-10:55 a.m.

9.12

Car seat checkup event

Owasso Fire Department

11933 E. 116th St. N.

1-3 p.m.

9.14

23rd Annual Block Party

City of Owasso

Various times & locations

Deadline to register: Aug. 28

9.14

1940’s Historic Walking Tour

Collinsville Chamber of Commerce

1126 W. Main St.

3 p.m.

9.18

Hand Lettering 101

Owasso Community Center

301 S. Cedar St.

6-7 p.m.

9.19

Taste of Collinsville

Collinsville Downtown Inc.

Collinsville Main Street

5:30-8 p.m.

9.21

Fall Day of Service

Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative

200 S. Main St.

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

9.21

Murder Mystery Dinner & Auction

Bailey Education Foundation

10502 N. 110th E. Ave.

5-9 p.m.

9.24

Bunco for a Cause

Bailey Education Foundation

10502 N. 110th E. Ave.

Benefiting: Ward Wiseman Animal Haven

6 p.m.

9.24

McTeacher’s Night

Rejoice Christian Schools

McDonald’s

7590 Owasso Expy

5 p.m.

9/24

Coffee with a Cop

McDonald’s

7590 Owasso Expy

8-10 a.m.

10.3

Bimonthly luncheon

Collinsville Chamber

Veterans Building

903 W. Main St.

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

10.12

Harvest Festival

City of Owasso

Rayola Park

8300 N. Owasso Expy

11 a.m.

10.22

2019 Lunch with Character

Owasso Character Council

Tulsa Tech-Owasso campus

10800 N. 140th E. Ave.

11:30 a.m.

