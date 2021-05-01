ETHEL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The roughly 270,000-square-foot sortation facility will include 20,000 square feet of office space, documents show.
- Updated
A few severe storms will be possible in eastern Oklahoma, but flooding is more of a concern for Tulsa and surrounding areas, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected in some locations Tuesday night into Thursday, forecasters said.
- Updated
Buyer DRP Tulsa Hills Property Owner, LLC, is owned and managed by Direct Retail Partners of Dallas.
Oklahoma's House sends legislation intended to deflect criticism of white males in classrooms to governor
- Updated
Rep. Kevin West and others argued that white children — and especially boys — are being taught to "hate themselves" because of past actions over which they had no control, such as slavery, segregation, discrimination, the dispossession and near-annhiliation of American Indians and the treatment of women and non-conformists.
The CEO of a Tennessee company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.
- Updated
“It maybe our most promising lead,” said Gary Stansill, Craig County District Attorney’s office investigator, referring to the whereabout of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman’s remains.
Special Report: Two girls went missing from Welch almost two decades ago. Why did it take so long to name their killers?
- Updated
Kepler had successfully appealed his manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term in state court on jurisdictional grounds and now could face more time in prison when he is sentenced on the federal convictions.
- Updated
Mark Andregg, an orthodontist whose office was near 61st Street and Mingo Road, and two members of his family, along with another person, were killed.
Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's old OTASCO building now completely unrecognizable as trendy 'Patio 201'
- Updated
Rooftop seating gives a The Brook's new downtown location a sweeping view of the skyline.
- Updated
Previously, a household could have up to five cats or dogs over 4 months old as long as no more than three of those animals were dogs. The code now allows all five of those animals to be dogs.