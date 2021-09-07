 Skip to main content
Ernie "Bull" Russ
Ernie "Bull" Russ

Tulsa. Russ, Ernie "Bull", 82. Machinist, United States Navy Veteran. Died August 27, 2021. Visitation was Friday September 3, 8am-10am. Graveside Service was Woodland Memorial Park, Friday September 3, 2021, 11am. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

