Epic settlement monitor says Learning Fund billing didn't match enrollment at Epic One-on-One

“I expect on average to be at their site once a week, and generally one thing leads to another,” he said. “If I look at one thing, I usually wind up with questions about another.”

Lusnia told the board Thursday that while he is encouraged by some of the changes that have already taken place, he still has concerns from his review.

The Learning Fund is used to provide Epic One-on-One students $1,000 each. Once any curriculum and technology costs are covered, those funds can be spent on books and materials ordered directly through the school or paid to outside vendors for extracurricular activities.

However, in a review of 11 Learning Fund accounts, Lusnia noted that in-house fees and charges were not universally applied at the same rates.

With Epic One-on-One’s student count consistently declining through the course of the school year, Lusnia said Epic Youth Services could have received at least $4 million in extra funds after former students’ Learning Fund accounts were zeroed out upon withdrawal from the school.

The explanation he was given was that the zeroed-out accounts made it possible for late enrollees to have access to funds, as well, but was not able to see definitive confirmation to that end, he said.