Zombie Run set at Castle of Muskogee

The Castle of Muskogee is overrun with zombies. Runners are needed to help get the zombie population under control before the upcoming Halloween festival. Who will help?
The Castle of Muskogee’s eighth annual Zombie Run is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Participants will run, weave and dodge through the spooky trail of the haunted hayride. Get ready to run through the woods at night.
Spectators are welcome to attend at no charge to cheer zombies and runners.
Entry fee is $40 per runner until Sept. 11 and $50 per runner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on race day.
Registration includes a reward bag (with a commemorative race t-shirt and completion medal), a ticket for the opening weekend of the Castle Halloween Festival and the enormous satisfaction you get from facing a zombie horde and surviving.
For information go to www.okcastle.com.
