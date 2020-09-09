 Skip to main content
Zombie Run set at Castle of Muskogee

Castle Halloween Festival

Who's brave enough to venture onto the grounds at the Castle of Muskogee for a zombie run at night? In this file photo, Leah Schmid of Broken Arrow walks the “Trail of Blood” outdoor attraction at a past Castle of Muskogee Halloween Festival.

 Mike Brown

The Castle of Muskogee is overrun with zombies. Runners are needed to help get the zombie population under control before the upcoming Halloween festival. Who will help?

The Castle of Muskogee’s eighth annual Zombie Run is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Participants will run, weave and dodge through the spooky trail of the haunted hayride. Get ready to run through the woods at night.

Spectators are welcome to attend at no charge to cheer zombies and runners.

Entry fee is $40 per runner until Sept. 11 and $50 per runner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on race day.

Registration includes a reward bag (with a commemorative race t-shirt and completion medal), a ticket for the opening weekend of the Castle Halloween Festival and the enormous satisfaction you get from facing a zombie horde and surviving.

For information go to www.okcastle.com.

