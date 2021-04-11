Youth theaters join forces for 'Collabaret'; ATC announces '21-22 season

Blakely’s version of this eerily prescient 19th century drama, about an individual trying to warn his fellow citizens of a potential health hazard, is set in an imagined Oklahoma town that has become a nexus of the oil industry, even as the very process of extracting that oil threatens the town’s safety.

The company’s always-popular holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” will be presented Dec. 10-23. In response to the popularity of the company showing a filmed version of the play this past December, this musical adaptation of one eventful Christmas Eve in the life of Ebenezer Scrooge will be shown at the Admiral Twin Drive-in Dec. 17-18.

Black comedy master Christopher Durang’s “Laughing Wild” is scheduled for March 11-19, 2022. This unique comedy about the perils of modern life is presented as a pair of monologues, both of which pivot on an encounter in the canned tuna section of a local supermarket, followed by a scene in which the two characters met in somewhat surreal fashion.

Bernard Pomerance’s Tony Award-winning drama “The Elephant Man” will be performed May 6-14, 2022. It was inspired by the true story of Joseph Merrick, a disfigured man living in Victorian England who rose from being a freak show attraction to the toast of high society.