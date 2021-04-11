Youth theaters join forces for 'Collabaret'; ATC announces '21-22 season

Three of the city’s youth theater programs — the Bravo Academy of Performing Arts, Clark Youth Theatre and Theatre Tulsa — will showcase the talents of youthful performers in a special production titled “Collabaret.”
It will be presented 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 17-18, at the Garden of the Arts at ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St.
Students auditioned in early March, and 15 were selected by coaches representing each youth program, who provided the performers with instruction in acting through song, vocal techniques and overall story-telling for a cabaret performance.
Admission for this outdoor event is donation-based, which will be accepted during the event. Payment options by cash and credit cards will be available. Attendance is strictly first-come, first-served with each performance’s audience capped at 40 to ensure social-distancing. Masks will also be required. Chairs will be provided.
ATC plans 2021-22 season
American Theatre Company has announced its plans for the 2021-22 season, in anticipation that the pandemic will have eased enough to allow for theatrical venues to reopen.
The season will open with a show originally scheduled to close out the 2019-2020 season, Tulsa author David Blakely’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People,” set for Oct. 8-18.
Blakely’s version of this eerily prescient 19th century drama, about an individual trying to warn his fellow citizens of a potential health hazard, is set in an imagined Oklahoma town that has become a nexus of the oil industry, even as the very process of extracting that oil threatens the town’s safety.
The company’s always-popular holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” will be presented Dec. 10-23. In response to the popularity of the company showing a filmed version of the play this past December, this musical adaptation of one eventful Christmas Eve in the life of Ebenezer Scrooge will be shown at the Admiral Twin Drive-in Dec. 17-18.
Black comedy master Christopher Durang’s “Laughing Wild” is scheduled for March 11-19, 2022. This unique comedy about the perils of modern life is presented as a pair of monologues, both of which pivot on an encounter in the canned tuna section of a local supermarket, followed by a scene in which the two characters met in somewhat surreal fashion.
Bernard Pomerance’s Tony Award-winning drama “The Elephant Man” will be performed May 6-14, 2022. It was inspired by the true story of Joseph Merrick, a disfigured man living in Victorian England who rose from being a freak show attraction to the toast of high society.
Closing out the season will be a “film noir Western,” Gino Dilorio’s “Dead Ringer,” scheduled for July 21-24, 2022. The story is a variation on a familiar film noir trope, of a stranger who shows up and insinuates himself into an already fraught relationship, from which violence can only ensue.
Season tickets for ATC’s productions will go on sale at a later date. All shows are subject to change. americantheatrecompany.org.
Come to the cabaret
The Lynn Riggs Theater at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center will present the first “Third Thursday in the Rainbow Room” cabaret concert of the year, “Try to Remember,” 8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at the theater, 621 E. Fourth St.
The show will feature performances by Sam Briggs, Pat Hobbs, Jeremy Stevens, Travis Guillory, Denise Hoey, Kara Stager, John Orsulak, Robert Young, Mike DeMarco and Jennifer Thomas.
Seating is limited to aid in social distancing, and the performance will also be livestreamed. Tickets are $20 for bistro seating, $15 for general admission seating and $5 for access to the livestream. To reserve tickets: okeg.org.
‘Dawn’ breaks“
Dawn,” the latest exhibit at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., is a showcase of work by the artists who are part of the Urban ArtLab Studios in Tulsa.
The artists — Rebecca Joskey, Sallie Godwin, Rita Rowe, Dean Wyatt, Kayla Andrus, Tyler Griese, Liz Dueck, Zac Heimdale and Julie O’Connell — created works that use the idea of dawn as a metaphor for life’s continual cycles.
In their collective artist’s statement, they write: “As artists working in a shared space, separated from the world, we have been waiting for the dawn of this year, the ending that brings a new beginning. In our work we reflect on these ideas of change and rebirth found in nature and the collective human spirit through diverse artistic styles and perspectives. In acknowledging the darkness of the night, we find greater hope for the emerging light of dawn.”
Gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required. liggettstudio.com.
