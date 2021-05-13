Youth Symphony's only concert of year set for May 16

The Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra, which has not been able to perform for more than a year because of the pandemic, will present its first and last concert of the season with its traditional Spring Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Union High School PAC, 6636 S. Mingo Road.

The concert will feature each of the three orchestras that make up the Tulsa Youth Symphony, as well as its Percussion Ensemble. The Preparatory String Orchestra is led by Amelia Ivory. The Concert Orchestra will be conducted by Pete Peterson and Kenneth Baird. The Symphony Orchestra will be led by Ron Wheeler and Richard Wagner. Ryan Ganaban leads the Percussion Ensemble.

The concert will include music by J.S. Bach, Cecile Chaminade, Edward Elgar, Antonin Dvorak, Percy Grainger, Camille Saint-Saens, Jean Sibelius and Piotr Tchaikovsky. The Concert Orchestra will also perform selections from Hans Zimmer's score to the film "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End."

General admission tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $10-$15.

The Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra has provided advanced orchestral training and performance experience for talented young musicians in Northeast Oklahoma for 57 years. Auditions for the 2021-22 season will be held May 22-26. For more information and applications: tulsayouthsymphony.org/auditions

