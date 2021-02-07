Your A-to-Z guide to Super Bowl Sunday food, fun and games

The Super Bowl is 55.
Here’s your A-to-Z guide to Super Bowl Sunday, with an emphasis on food, TV, music and entertainment:
A: Anthem
Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will team up for the national anthem. Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful.” Oklahomans Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood handled anthem duties at past Super Bowls.
B: Buffalo wings
Buffalo wings are synonymous with Super Bowl parties. Here’s a Tulsa-flavored historical nugget: John Mack Young, considered the originator of buffalo wings, once established soul food restaurants in Buffalo, New York; Illinois, and Oklahoma. One of those restaurants was John Young’s Wings and Things, which prospered in Buffalo in the 1960s. According to a New York Times story, a 1982 city council proclamation said Young’s restaurant was the first place in Buffalo to pair a flavorful red sauce with fried wings. According to a 1998 Buffalo News story after Young’s death, he moved from Illinois to Tulsa in 1985 to escape harsh winters and returned to Buffalo in 1995. The New York Times story said Young operated wing shops in Tulsa.
C: Commercials
Do you watch because you want to see the commercials? Here’s an appetizer to the main event: The NFL Network is airing a 4:30 p.m. special about the greatest Super Bowl commercials.
D: DoggiesYou can watch Puppy Bowls on Animal Planet pretty much all day long on Super Bowl Sunday. Will the winner of Puppy Bowl XVII be Team Fluff or Team Ruff?
E: Equalizer
If you’ve got the nation watching, why not take the opportunity to introduce a new TV series? Queen Latifah will star in the CBS crime drama “The Equalizer,” which will premiere following the game. It’s a fresh take on a previous series with the same name. Among past TV series that debuted after Super Bowls: “The Wonder Years,” “Airwolf” “American Dad!,” “Undercover Boss” and “Family Guy.”
F: Frozen pizza
Pizza is a staple of Super Bowl parties, so Super Bowl Sunday is a high-mileage day for pizza delivery folks. What about frozen pizza? As a run-up to the Super Bowl, a delegation of cleveland.com writers sampled 130 frozen pizzas and ranked them from worst-to-best. Spoiler alert: No. 1 came from Outsiders Pizza Company, which is available at Target.
G: ‘Grit-Iron’
The television network INSP is celebrating gridiron’s big day with “Grit-Iron Sunday.” A Western marathon will be launched with “Gunsmoke” episodes starting at 10 a.m. Tom Selleck stars in “The Sacketts” at 4 p.m., and John Wayne stars in the “Rio Lobo” at 8:30 p.m. and “McClintock” at 11 p.m.
H: Halftime show
What’s the best halftime musical performance in Super Bowl history? Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys (which has been managed for decades by Tulsa’s Jim Halsey) was asked by the Tulsa World to rank the top Super Bowl halftime shows. Bonsall said Prince singing “Purple Rain” in the (purple) rain ranked 1, 2, 3 and 4. Prince performed at Super Bowl XLI in 2007. Bonsall ranked Bruce Springsteen’s 2009 halftime performance No. 5.
I: In your home
The Centers for Disease Control says the safest way to experience the Super Bowl during the pandemic is to watch at home with people who live at your home. If you’re determined to have a small watch party, try to stage it outside with a projector screen and make sure everyone wears a mask. Sit at least 6 feet away from those who don’t live at your home. The CDC recommends limiting alcohol consumption because alcohol may make you less likely to play it safe.
J: Job no-shows
An estimated 16.1 million U.S. employees may miss work the day after the Super Bowl, according to a survey commissioned by the Workforce Institute at UKG. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll. Also, 69% of U.S. employees said they would feel guilty pretending to be sick when others are legitimately sick.
K: Kickoff
Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. That’s a vital piece of information if you’re planning anything Super Bowl-related.
L: Lead-in shows
How much pregame coverage is enough? CBS is giving you seven hours of it, beginning with “That Other Pregame Show” at 10:30 a.m.
M: ‘M*A*S*H’
Super Bowls make up 29 of the top 30 most-watched TV broadcasts in U.S. history. The only non-Super Bowl to make the list is the “M*A*S*H” series finale, which attracted nearly 106 million viewers on Feb. 28, 1983.
N: ‘Naked Gun’
Football’s not your thing? “The Naked Gun” trilogy will air on the Sundance channel and will be followed by two “Ghostsbusters” films.
O: Outfield
Football’s not your sport? The MLB network is showing “The Bad News Bears,” “Bull Durham” and “Mr. 3000,” all before kickoff.
P: Pulled brisket
Cody Benjamin, a writer for CBS Sports, used Google data from 2020 to rank each state’s most popular Super Bowl snack. For Oklahoma, the choice was pulled brisket.
Q: Quirky bets
Gambling services come up with wild Super Bowl prop bets to tempt those who prefer to wager on things other than the outcome. Among SportsBetting.ag prop bets this year: Will there be a Star Wars commercial? How many times will Giselle Bundchen (Tom Brady’s wife) be shown during the broadcast?
R: Romo
Tony Romo ran hot and cold as a Dallas Cowboys quarterback. He’s blazing hot in the broadcast booth and has an uncanny knack for predicting what will happen next. Romo will be in the booth for his second CBS Super Bowl broadcast. Also, at noon you can watch “Tony Goes to the Super Bowl.” Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson share Super Bowl memories with Romo.
S: Superball
Ever play with a Superball as a kid? The Superball is part of Super Bowl history. At the dawn of the Super Bowl era, nobody seemed to like the names suggested for the big game. Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt mentioned “Super Bowl” and it stuck. “I don’t know how I came up with it,” Hunt recalled in a 1970 interview. “I think it must be related to a ball which was popular with kids at the time. It was called Superball. It was tightly wound and very live. You could bounce it over a house. My two kids ... loved the ball. They played with it all the time. So we got Super Bowl from Superball. Kinda silly, isn’t it? I’m not proud of it. But nobody’s come up with anything better.”
T: TikTok Tailgate
The NFL and TikTok are joining forces to deliver an entertainment experience for an audience of health care workers prior to the game. Miley Cyrus will headline an event called the NFL TikTok Tailgate. Tune in through the NFL’s TikTok page (@NFL) starting at 1:30 p.m. for two hours of live content. Part of Cyrus’ performance will be shown on CBS’ Super Bowl LV Pregame Show. Special guests will include current and former NFL stars, famous TikTok creators, surprise musical performances and special gameday cooking segments.
U: University bands
Super Bowl halftime shows used to have a college feel. At Super Bowl I, halftime entertainment was provided by marching bands from the University of Arizona and Grambling, plus trumpeter Al Hirt and the Anaheim High School drill team and flag girls. The Grambling band also performed at Super Bowl II.
V: Vaccinated
Among 22,000 in attendance will be approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers. They will be guests of the NFL as a show of thanks. The majority will come from the Tampa and central Florida area, but all 32 NFL squads will select vaccinated health care workers from their communities. The NFL will recognize health care heroes through a variety of special moments in the stadium and during the CBS broadcast.
W: The Weeknd
The halftime performer will be The Weeknd. “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” he said. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.” You can also catch The Weeknd on Feb. 20, 2022, at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
X: (Last letter of Lex)
Lex Lumpkin and Nevaeh Green will attempt to guess the virtually disguised identity of one of the NFL’s biggest stars during a specially produced segment of the Nickelodeon game show “Unfiltered.” It will be part of “The Super Bowl Today,” which is scheduled to air on CBS from 1-5 p.m. A kid-friendly “Nick-ified” highlights package will air during CBS’ halftime coverage.
Y: Youth Poet
National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman recited “The Hill We Climb” at the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration. She will help pay tribute to three honorary captains who will take part in the Super Bowl coin toss. The honorary captains are educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin. Davis is credited with ensuring that students and their families had internet access and tech devices. Dorner, who lost two grandparents to COVID-19, is the COVID ICU nurse manager at Tampa General Hospital and represents health care workers across the country. Martin helped veterans, high school athletes and local youths connect virtually through the Wounded Warrior Project and by livestreaming events in Pittsburgh, including every home football game for Aliquippa High School so families could watch.
Z: Zipline
Ziplining along a wire and reaching a top speed of 65 mph, the “trolley cam” will be used at a Super Bowl for the first time. Positioned to provide the viewing angle of a fan in the eighth row, the camera will provide a look at the players from a different vantage point.
