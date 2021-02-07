Your A-to-Z guide to Super Bowl Sunday food, fun and games

P: Pulled brisket

Q: Quirky bets

Gambling services come up with wild Super Bowl prop bets to tempt those who prefer to wager on things other than the outcome. Among SportsBetting.ag prop bets this year: Will there be a Star Wars commercial? How many times will Giselle Bundchen (Tom Brady’s wife) be shown during the broadcast?

R: Romo

Tony Romo ran hot and cold as a Dallas Cowboys quarterback. He’s blazing hot in the broadcast booth and has an uncanny knack for predicting what will happen next. Romo will be in the booth for his second CBS Super Bowl broadcast. Also, at noon you can watch “Tony Goes to the Super Bowl.” Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson share Super Bowl memories with Romo.

S: Superball

Ever play with a Superball as a kid? The Superball is part of Super Bowl history. At the dawn of the Super Bowl era, nobody seemed to like the names suggested for the big game. Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt mentioned “Super Bowl” and it stuck. “I don’t know how I came up with it,” Hunt recalled in a 1970 interview. “I think it must be related to a ball which was popular with kids at the time. It was called Superball. It was tightly wound and very live. You could bounce it over a house. My two kids ... loved the ball. They played with it all the time. So we got Super Bowl from Superball. Kinda silly, isn’t it? I’m not proud of it. But nobody’s come up with anything better.”