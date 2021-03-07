Young Riders? Here's the Oklahoma story behind Blake Shelton's surprise on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton was treated to a blast-from-the-past surprise when the current season of NBC’s “The Voice” was launched.
Shelton, who is among four coaches on the reality show, turned his chair around during blind auditions to stake a claim to a voice he liked.
Shelton didn’t immediately recognize the singer, never mind that they once were in a group together. Here’s a recap of an exchange that followed:
Asked to identify himself by the coaches, the 45-year-old singer, Pete Mroz, described himself as “the old guy here.”
“I don’t think so,” Shelton said.
“I’m going to get to you,” Mroz responded, hinting that he had something specific to say about the Oklahoma country music superstar.
Said Shelton: “It sounds like there is some history there and that’s normally not a good thing with me.”
The history? Mroz said he cut his chops writing songs in Nashville, when he sang as Pete Mitchell.
“Oh my God,” Shelton said, finally recognizing the singer. “I was in a group also called the Young Riders with Pete.”
Shelton’s fellow coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas — enjoyed giving Shelton a hard time because of his failure to instantly recognize Mroz. Shelton defended himself by saying he hadn’t seen Mroz in 25 years and, in fairness, both have aged since the days when Shelton was rocking a grand mullet.
The fun continued:
“You stole my bass player,” Mroz told Shelton.
“No, I gave your bass player a job,” Shelton replied.
The other coaches prodded Mroz to get revenge against Shelton by selecting Legend for a coach instead of Shelton. But Mroz chose Shelton after Shelton said it was an opportunity to get the old group back together.
“Obviously, we would have a blast if we got to work together again,” Shelton said. “No joke. I would love it.”
After the episode aired, Shelton tweeted this to his 20 million Twitter followers: “Talk about a full circle moment @pete_mroz! I’m excited to be working with you again!! #TeamBlake #TheVoice”
Because Shelton and Mroz name-dropped the Young Riders when they renewed acquaintances on “The Voice,” interest has been stirred up in the Young Riders.
Curious about the group’s history? The Young Riders’ story is an Oklahoma story and not just because Shelton is an Oklahoma country music superstar. The person who founded the Young Riders is Brenda Cline, a Grove resident and music industry figure who returned to Oklahoma in 2015 after 30 years in Nashville. She founded the artist management and development company Workhorse 615 while in Nashville and plans are in the works to soon launch an Oklahoma-based and multifaceted Route 66 Entertainment Company.
Cline said she was “glued” to the television when Mroz debuted on “The Voice.” She said she was tipped off by Mroz and producers that Mroz was going to audition for Shelton and the other coaches.
“It was thrilling,” she said, adding that so much hard work was put into the Young Riders back in the day.
The Young Riders existed because of Cline and the first music artist she signed. The music artist was Rachel Proctor, a West Virginia teen who had appeared on the Ed McMahon-hosted talent competition “Star Search,” a precursor of shows like “The Voice.”
Cline said she set Proctor up with established co-writers in Nashville but the age difference proved problematic. Said Cline: “You can’t co-write with someone who is 25 or 35 years older than you and have anything to talk about.”
Cline wanted to locate like-minded newcomers who could team up with Proctor to help her co-write. The result was the formation of the Young Riders, a 24-and-younger songwriting group. Cline wanted to populate the group’s roster with artists who could develop into stars.
“One of the first people that came to me was Blake Shelton,” Cline said. “A publicist friend called me and said, ‘Hey, there’s this guy that just rolled in from Oklahoma.’ And she said, ‘I think he’s really great.’ OK, set up an appointment. He came over and I fell in love with Blake. Are you kidding me? Blake is Blake. So I immediately recruited him.”
A core group of Young Riders and others who entered the fold performed together at Nashville venues.
“During this time, what they called in Nashville ‘writers in the round,’ it wasn’t as common as you see now,” Cline said. “But writers in the round in Nashville consisted of major hit writers. People would pay big-ticket prices to go to the Bluebird Cafe or Douglas Corner to see these hit writers perform the songs they had written for major stars.
“My idea was we are going to form this (Young Riders) group and we are going to do the same thing.”
Writers in the round events can be very loose, according to Cline, but she said the Young Riders had set lists and each of the other writers learned and rehearsed music written by group members. The goal was to put on well-rehearsed shows. She said word spread rapidly, and it was not uncommon to see a Nashville mover-and-shaker in the audience.
“Being selected by Brenda Cline to be in the Young Riders in my early 20s really helped me as an artist and songwriter,” Mroz said in a statement shared with the Tulsa World. “It established me in the Nashville music community in a very real way, which led to many exciting opportunities.”
People still talk about the Young Riders, according to Cline, who said artists in the group have gone on to successful careers in recording or publishing.
“Some have won Grammys or have major hits with major artists,” she said. “It has just been so much fun to watch the growth and watch what has happened to these artists individually.”
And it was fun to watch Young Riders, again, on “The Voice.” Cline watched the segment over and over.
Stay tuned to “The Voice” to see how long the Shelton-Mroz reunion lasts. And stay tuned for future news about the Young Riders.
Cline said there has been interest in a Young Riders documentary — and perhaps there will be an encore. She believes the Young Riders will ride again and there will be a reunion of some kind. Saddle up?
