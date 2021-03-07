Young Riders? Here's the Oklahoma story behind Blake Shelton's surprise on 'The Voice'

A core group of Young Riders and others who entered the fold performed together at Nashville venues.

“During this time, what they called in Nashville ‘writers in the round,’ it wasn’t as common as you see now,” Cline said. “But writers in the round in Nashville consisted of major hit writers. People would pay big-ticket prices to go to the Bluebird Cafe or Douglas Corner to see these hit writers perform the songs they had written for major stars.

“My idea was we are going to form this (Young Riders) group and we are going to do the same thing.”

Writers in the round events can be very loose, according to Cline, but she said the Young Riders had set lists and each of the other writers learned and rehearsed music written by group members. The goal was to put on well-rehearsed shows. She said word spread rapidly, and it was not uncommon to see a Nashville mover-and-shaker in the audience.

“Being selected by Brenda Cline to be in the Young Riders in my early 20s really helped me as an artist and songwriter,” Mroz said in a statement shared with the Tulsa World. “It established me in the Nashville music community in a very real way, which led to many exciting opportunities.”