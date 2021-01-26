 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Writer-director talks about 'Together Together' before Sundance in Tulsa

Writer-director talks about 'Together Together' before Sundance in Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Matt is a single man in his 40s who yearns to become a father. He hires a surrogate to bring his child into the world.

Anna is the much-younger loner who agrees to be the surrogate.

Put them together for how-well-should-we-know-each-other exploration and you’ve got the ingredients for “Together Together,” which will be among 14 films screened in Tulsa as part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

The festival is celebrated annually in Park City, Utah, but in the age of COVID-19, organizers made tweaks in the name of safety. Sundance films can be sampled on a virtual platform. Also, theaters around the country were chosen as satellite sites for Sundance selections. Circle Cinema is the only satellite site in Oklahoma and, for those who prefer the kind of social distancing that a drive-in can provide, earmarked-for-Tulsa films also will be shown at the Admiral Twin.

Tulsa’s stretch of Sundance films will begin Thursday, Jan. 28, and continue through Tuesday, Feb. 2. The lineup will include a world premiere film (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) that will screen Monday, Feb. 1.

“Together Together,” scheduled to be shown Sunday, Jan. 31, is one of the films in Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Competition Program. It stars Ed Helms, whose body of work includes “The Hangover” and TV’s “The Office,” and actor-comedian Patti Harrison. She was named by Variety as one of 10 comics to watch in 2019. “Together Together” wrapped filming in October 2019, a few months before the pandemic interrupted life as we know it.

Nikole Beckwith, the writer and director of “Together Together,” took part in a phone interview in advance of Sundance 2021. Her first feature (“Stockholm, Pennsylvania”) premiered at Sundance in 2015. She said she feels incredibly fortunate and very lucky to deepen her relationship with Sundance.

Speaking of relationships, “Together Together” focuses on the relationship between the father-to-be and the stranger he hires to bring his baby into the world. It’s a complicated relationship, and the people wrapped up in it are left to figure out which boundaries can be blurred and which boundaries shouldn’t be crossed.

Asked about the origin of the story, Beckwith said this: “I feel like whenever I write anything — like whatever kind of compels me into a story — it’s just curiosity. So I write about things like wondering and asking a question rather than wanting to communicate the things that I know. I was just curious about such an intimate thing occurring between two strangers. I was just curious as to what that relationship might be like.”

As Beckwith got deeper and deeper into the project, she realized she was also quenching a thirst for a certain kind of story that isn’t often seen. It’s a friendship story rather than a romantic story — a story about an older man and younger woman who relate to each other but not in a romantic or sexual way.

“I think older men with younger women is like very normalized in our culture or our film culture,” Beckwith said. “It’s not that I don’t think that pairing has anything to offer each other. It just doesn’t always have to be sexy.”

Continuing, Beckwith said the film acknowledges the male biological clock. She said men have a biological clock, but we are not as obsessed with it as we are with the female biological clock. Also, “Together Together” offers a different spin on surrogate stories, which usually focus on the the pain of giving up a baby.

The story of “Together Together” sprang almost entirely from Beckwith’s brain, but she interviewed a surrogate for the sake of logistical and medical accuracy. She asked about that surrogate’s emotional journey, but the interviewee (a mother of two who lived hundreds of miles away from the other party) was in a far different predicament than the movie surrogate.

“I tried just to get a lay of the land,” Beckwith said. “I want to make sure I am anchored in actuality, but I also want to make sure that I am not taking anybody’s stories or anybody else’s experiences and twisting them into my own fiction. Those boundaries are really important to me.”

Beckwith created fictional backstories for the primary characters when writing “Together Together.” Maybe all those details don’t surface up in the film, but they helped to flesh out who the characters would be.

Beckwith, asked what she wanted to say about the film’s lead actors, said, “What don’t I want to say about my two leads in the film? It’s what I dreamed. I loved working with them so much. Ed is such a genius and so generous. I was elated that he wanted to do the film. I am such a huge fan. And Patti, too. It was amazing to work with two different kinds of generations of comedy but also to be working with them on such an earnest story. I know (the saying) is still waters run deep or whatever, but extroverted hilarious waters also run deep. That was great, and I appreciate Ed having so much trust in me and so much affection and conviction for the story. So nice.

“Patti had never done a movie like this before or a role like this before. The amount of trust — it’s a really crazy job, right? It’s like you just meet a person and you kind of have to put your trust in them. So Patti really had to kind of close her eyes and hold on to my hand and let me lead her through the experience and I really appreciate her. Appreciate doesn’t even do justice to the feeling. But we had a lot of trust in each other and a lot of openness. It was a very beautiful set, the cast and crew and everybody involved. You didn’t mind getting up at 4:30 in the morning to go there.”

Beckwith, wrapping up the subject, said Helms and Harrison were brilliant. Beckwith was moved by their performances.

“It was incredible to watch both work outside of — I don’t want to say ‘comfort zone,’ because who am I to say what their comfort zones are? — but the kind of vibe that we are used to. They are performers who are used to giving much bigger performances, louder performances, more overtly hilarious performances. And this film is all about tiny little emotional tectonic plates shifting under the surface and it was really, really very cool to work with them on that and watch them turn in such nuanced, soft, gorgeous performances.”

Barron Ryan plays an original song titled ‘Out for Delivery’

Pawsitively adorable: Meet 42 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Sundance in Tulsa: The films

Here’s a lineup of Sundance Film Festival selections playing in Tulsa. For tickets and for information about "beyond film" programming, go to circlecinema.org/sundance.

Thursday, Jan. 28

"CODA"

As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents. (English and American sign language with English subtitles.)

"Strawberry Mansion"

In a world where the government records and taxes dreams, an unassuming dream auditor gets swept up in a cosmic journey through the life and dreams of an aging eccentric named Bella. Together, they must find a way back home.

Show times: Double feature at Admiral Twin, 7 p.m. “Coda” at Circle Cinema, 7 p.m. “Strawberry Mansion” is only screening as part of the Admiral Twin double feature.

Friday, Jan. 29

"Rebel Hearts"

A group of pioneering nuns stand up to the Catholic Church patriarchy, fighting for their livelihoods, convictions and equality against an all-powerful cardinal. From marching in Selma in 1965 to the Women’s March in 2018, these women have reshaped our society with their bold acts of defiance.

"In the Earth"

As a disastrous virus grips the planet, a scientist and a park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness as the forest comes to life around them. Contains strobe effects.

Show times: Double feature at Admiral Twin, 8 p.m. “Rebel Hearts” at Circle Cinema, 8 p.m. “In the Earth” at Circle Cinema, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

"Ghost Dogs"

A family’s new rescue pup is terrorized by deceased pets in this mind-bending, animated horror short.

"Mass"

Years after a tragic shooting, the parents of the victim and the perpetrator meet face-to-face.

"Superior"

On the run, Marian returns to her hometown in upstate New York to hide out with her estranged identical twin sister, Vivian. Struggling to put the past behind her, Marian lies about the reason for her return, leaving her sister in the dark until their two worlds begin to collide.

Show times: Double Feature at Admiral Twin, 7 p.m., plus “Ghost Dogs” will screen before “Mass.” “Ghost Dogs” and “Mass” at Circle Cinema, 7 p.m. “Superior” at Circle Cinema, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31

"Taming the Garden"

A poetic ode to the rivalry between men and nature. (Georgian/Mingrelian with English subtitles.)

"Together Together"

When young loner Anna is hired as the surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

Show times: Double feature at Admiral Twin, 6 p.m. “Taming the Garden” at Circle Cinema, 6 p.m. “Together Together” at Circle Cinema, 7:50 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1

"Prime Time"

On the last day of 1999, 20-year-old Sebastian locks himself in a TV studio. He has two hostages, a gun and an important message for the world. The story of the attack explores a rebel’s extreme measures and last resort. (Polish with English subtitles.)

"Life in a Day 2020"

An extraordinary, intimate global portrait of life on our planet, filmed by thousands of people across the world on a single day: July 25, 2020. (Multiple languages with English subtitles.)

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

World premiere film. It’s the story of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal.

Show times: “Prime Time” only at Circle Cinema, 3 p.m. Double feature at Admiral Twin, 6 p.m. “Life in a Day 2020” at Circle Cinema, 6 p.m. “Judas and the Black Messiah,” solo on Admiral Twin second screen, 8 p.m. “Judas and the Black Messiah” at Circle Cinema, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

"At the Ready"

Students at El Paso’s Horizon High School, home to one of the region’s largest law enforcement education programs, train to become police officers and border patrol agents. They discover the realities of their dream jobs may be at odds with the truths and people they hold most dear. (English and Spanish with English subtitles.)

"Night of the Kings"

A young man is sent to La Maca, a prison on the Ivory Coast in the middle of the forest ruled by its prisoners. With the red moon rising, he is designated by the boss to be the new “Roman” and must tell a story to the other prisoners. (French/Dyula with English subtitles.)

Show times: Double feature at Admiral Twin, 6 p.m. “At the Ready” at Circle Cinema, 6 p.m. “Night of the Kings” at Circle Cinema, 7:50 p.m.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilcrease painting included in inaugural program
Entertainment

Gilcrease painting included in inaugural program

  • Updated

A painting from the Gilcrease Museum's permanent collection, "Lewis and Clark with Sacajawea at the Great Falls of the Missouri, 1804" by Olaf Seltzer, was included in the official program for the presidential inauguration of Joseph R. Biden.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News