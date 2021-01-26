Writer-director talks about 'Together Together' before Sundance in Tulsa

Beckwith, asked what she wanted to say about the film’s lead actors, said, “What don’t I want to say about my two leads in the film? It’s what I dreamed. I loved working with them so much. Ed is such a genius and so generous. I was elated that he wanted to do the film. I am such a huge fan. And Patti, too. It was amazing to work with two different kinds of generations of comedy but also to be working with them on such an earnest story. I know (the saying) is still waters run deep or whatever, but extroverted hilarious waters also run deep. That was great, and I appreciate Ed having so much trust in me and so much affection and conviction for the story. So nice.

“Patti had never done a movie like this before or a role like this before. The amount of trust — it’s a really crazy job, right? It’s like you just meet a person and you kind of have to put your trust in them. So Patti really had to kind of close her eyes and hold on to my hand and let me lead her through the experience and I really appreciate her. Appreciate doesn’t even do justice to the feeling. But we had a lot of trust in each other and a lot of openness. It was a very beautiful set, the cast and crew and everybody involved. You didn’t mind getting up at 4:30 in the morning to go there.”

Beckwith, wrapping up the subject, said Helms and Harrison were brilliant. Beckwith was moved by their performances.