Writer-director talks about 'Together Together' before Sundance in Tulsa

Matt is a single man in his 40s who yearns to become a father. He hires a surrogate to bring his child into the world.
Anna is the much-younger loner who agrees to be the surrogate.
Put them together for how-well-should-we-know-each-other exploration and you’ve got the ingredients for “Together Together,” which will be among 14 films screened in Tulsa as part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
The festival is celebrated annually in Park City, Utah, but in the age of COVID-19, organizers made tweaks in the name of safety. Sundance films can be sampled on a virtual platform. Also, theaters around the country were chosen as satellite sites for Sundance selections. Circle Cinema is the only satellite site in Oklahoma and, for those who prefer the kind of social distancing that a drive-in can provide, earmarked-for-Tulsa films also will be shown at the Admiral Twin.
Tulsa’s stretch of Sundance films will begin Thursday, Jan. 28, and continue through Tuesday, Feb. 2. The lineup will include a world premiere film (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) that will screen Monday, Feb. 1.
“Together Together,” scheduled to be shown Sunday, Jan. 31, is one of the films in Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Competition Program. It stars Ed Helms, whose body of work includes “The Hangover” and TV’s “The Office,” and actor-comedian Patti Harrison. She was named by Variety as one of 10 comics to watch in 2019. “Together Together” wrapped filming in October 2019, a few months before the pandemic interrupted life as we know it.
Nikole Beckwith, the writer and director of “Together Together,” took part in a phone interview in advance of Sundance 2021. Her first feature (“Stockholm, Pennsylvania”) premiered at Sundance in 2015. She said she feels incredibly fortunate and very lucky to deepen her relationship with Sundance.
Speaking of relationships, “Together Together” focuses on the relationship between the father-to-be and the stranger he hires to bring his baby into the world. It’s a complicated relationship, and the people wrapped up in it are left to figure out which boundaries can be blurred and which boundaries shouldn’t be crossed.
Asked about the origin of the story, Beckwith said this: “I feel like whenever I write anything — like whatever kind of compels me into a story — it’s just curiosity. So I write about things like wondering and asking a question rather than wanting to communicate the things that I know. I was just curious about such an intimate thing occurring between two strangers. I was just curious as to what that relationship might be like.”
As Beckwith got deeper and deeper into the project, she realized she was also quenching a thirst for a certain kind of story that isn’t often seen. It’s a friendship story rather than a romantic story — a story about an older man and younger woman who relate to each other but not in a romantic or sexual way.
“I think older men with younger women is like very normalized in our culture or our film culture,” Beckwith said. “It’s not that I don’t think that pairing has anything to offer each other. It just doesn’t always have to be sexy.”
Continuing, Beckwith said the film acknowledges the male biological clock. She said men have a biological clock, but we are not as obsessed with it as we are with the female biological clock. Also, “Together Together” offers a different spin on surrogate stories, which usually focus on the the pain of giving up a baby.
The story of “Together Together” sprang almost entirely from Beckwith’s brain, but she interviewed a surrogate for the sake of logistical and medical accuracy. She asked about that surrogate’s emotional journey, but the interviewee (a mother of two who lived hundreds of miles away from the other party) was in a far different predicament than the movie surrogate.
“I tried just to get a lay of the land,” Beckwith said. “I want to make sure I am anchored in actuality, but I also want to make sure that I am not taking anybody’s stories or anybody else’s experiences and twisting them into my own fiction. Those boundaries are really important to me.”
Beckwith created fictional backstories for the primary characters when writing “Together Together.” Maybe all those details don’t surface up in the film, but they helped to flesh out who the characters would be.
Beckwith, asked what she wanted to say about the film’s lead actors, said, “What don’t I want to say about my two leads in the film? It’s what I dreamed. I loved working with them so much. Ed is such a genius and so generous. I was elated that he wanted to do the film. I am such a huge fan. And Patti, too. It was amazing to work with two different kinds of generations of comedy but also to be working with them on such an earnest story. I know (the saying) is still waters run deep or whatever, but extroverted hilarious waters also run deep. That was great, and I appreciate Ed having so much trust in me and so much affection and conviction for the story. So nice.
“Patti had never done a movie like this before or a role like this before. The amount of trust — it’s a really crazy job, right? It’s like you just meet a person and you kind of have to put your trust in them. So Patti really had to kind of close her eyes and hold on to my hand and let me lead her through the experience and I really appreciate her. Appreciate doesn’t even do justice to the feeling. But we had a lot of trust in each other and a lot of openness. It was a very beautiful set, the cast and crew and everybody involved. You didn’t mind getting up at 4:30 in the morning to go there.”
Beckwith, wrapping up the subject, said Helms and Harrison were brilliant. Beckwith was moved by their performances.
“It was incredible to watch both work outside of — I don’t want to say ‘comfort zone,’ because who am I to say what their comfort zones are? — but the kind of vibe that we are used to. They are performers who are used to giving much bigger performances, louder performances, more overtly hilarious performances. And this film is all about tiny little emotional tectonic plates shifting under the surface and it was really, really very cool to work with them on that and watch them turn in such nuanced, soft, gorgeous performances.”
