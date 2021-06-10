 Skip to main content
Wrestling For A Cause event set in Glenpool
  Updated
Wrestling For A Cause

Brandon Groom (left) and Tim Rockwell of Wrestling For A Cause, shown in 2020, practice wrestling moves at Perfect Practice Athletic Center.

 JOSEPH RUSHMORE, for the Tulsa World, file

Wrestling For A Cause is an indy wrestling organization that stages events to raise funds for families of children battling childhood cancer or other ailments.

The next event, dubbed WFC Prime Fight For Aaron, is scheduled Saturday, June 19 at Glenpool Conference Center, 12205 S. Yukon Ave. in Glenpool.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for ticket buyers who want VIP perks ($20 front row seats, $125 VIP tables, $15 general admission VIP). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for people with $10 general admission tickets.

Tickets are available at wfcprimelive.com or give at patreon.com/wfcwrestling.

