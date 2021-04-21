Women of Song project launches with Saturday show in Jenks

Women of Song will celebrate a free public launch with an outdoor show Saturday, April 24 at Maggie’s Music Box, 201 E. Main St. in Jenks. Owner Kevin Wayne Smith said in a news release that he is happy to throw his support behind the WOS project and he has set aside a 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. peformance window to showcase WOS writers in the round events. The initial performance will be hosted by Taylor, who will be joined by Eagle and Pomeroy.

“The roster is full of hardworking, genuine artists in music and each have many other artistic talents as well,” she said. “I get to share the stage with two young women who have written wonderful songs and they are also business-minded. Mallory and I have the roots of Oklahoma and same taste in musicians. I’m excited to get to listen to her songs and maybe sing along, too. Ken has been a strong and graceful presence in my Red Dirt family for 2-3 years and I love her songs and stage presence. We are going to sing along with each on a few songs I believe, too. ... I do love singing with other women, as anyone knows who knows me.”