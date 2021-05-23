Witness to history: New edition of pivotal book on Race Massacre published

In addition, Parrish, a journalist who taught typewriting and shorthand, collected accounts from other survivors at the request of a group called the Inter-Racial Commission, which Parrish said was “an interesting occupation, for it helped me to forget my trouble in sympathy for the people with whom I daily came in contact.”

For Bruner, reading her great-grandmother’s book was akin to “being given the chance to peer back into history, and to see through her eyes directly into an event that easily could have cost them their lives.”

“Events of the Tulsa Disaster” was a privately printed book, but it has served as a primary source for almost every historian of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Now, the book has been re-issued in a new edition, published by Trinity University Press, and titled “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.”

The new edition — the first time Parrish’s book has been published to a wide audience — includes introductory essays by noted historians John Hope Franklin and Scott Ellsworth, along with an afterword by Bruner.

It is also, Bruner said, the first time an edition of Parrish’s book has been reprinted with input from the author’s descendants.