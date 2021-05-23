Witness to history: New edition of pivotal book on Race Massacre published

Anneliese M. Bruner had no knowledge of the Tulsa Race Massacre — or of her great-grandmother’s vital role in preserving the history of massacre — until her father handed her a small red book he removed from a plain manila envelope.
Bruner, who was 35 years old at the time, was visiting her father at his home in California when he presented her with “Events of the Tulsa Disaster” by Mary E. Jones Parrish.
“My father, who was born in Wewoka but raised in Tulsa, had never said a word about this,” Bruner said. “Sometimes when people have been through any kind of trauma, there is a natural reaction to avoid talking about it. I’m sure they are thinking that they are protecting themselves, as well as their loved ones, from the knowledge of what they experienced.”
Bruner did not read the book until she had returned to her home in Washington, D.C., where she is a writer and editor. But once she opened the slim volume, she read it in one sitting.
Parrish’s book contains her personal account of the events of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, beginning with her daughter Florence interrupting her reading to say, “Mother, I see men with guns.”
She describes hearing and watching as the battle grew closer and closer to where she and her daughter lived on Greenwood Avenue, their harrowing escape amid gunfire and burning buildings, and ultimately finding some temporary refuge before returning to assess the damage done.
In addition, Parrish, a journalist who taught typewriting and shorthand, collected accounts from other survivors at the request of a group called the Inter-Racial Commission, which Parrish said was “an interesting occupation, for it helped me to forget my trouble in sympathy for the people with whom I daily came in contact.”
For Bruner, reading her great-grandmother’s book was akin to “being given the chance to peer back into history, and to see through her eyes directly into an event that easily could have cost them their lives.”
“Events of the Tulsa Disaster” was a privately printed book, but it has served as a primary source for almost every historian of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Now, the book has been re-issued in a new edition, published by Trinity University Press, and titled “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.”
The new edition — the first time Parrish’s book has been published to a wide audience — includes introductory essays by noted historians John Hope Franklin and Scott Ellsworth, along with an afterword by Bruner.
It is also, Bruner said, the first time an edition of Parrish’s book has been reprinted with input from the author’s descendants.
“I did not know about the publication until January, when a friend of mine alerted me to it,” Bruner said. “I reached out to Tom Payton (director of Trinity University Press), and he was thrilled to hear from me, and he welcomed my input. But what was more important to me was his respect for my great-grandmother. I would hear other historians always referred to her as ‘Mary.’ But Tom always called her ‘Mrs. Parrish.’”
Bruner will be in Tulsa this week to take part in several events in conjunction with the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, including the John Hope Franklin Symposium and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission’s National Day of Learning.
“My mission is to make sure Mary E. Jones Parrish is credited for her work, and given the attention and deference she is due,” Bruner said.
One thing that Bruner wants people to take away from her great-grandmother’s book is its portrait of the people of Greenwood in 1921.
“It speaks to how sophisticated and educated the people of that community were,” she said. “They were worldly in the sense that they were very much aware of the international political situation, and how our place as a country had changed after the war in Europe. They knew the importance of educating and informing themselves, especially about the many forces that were afoot in society would have an impact on their daily lives.”
A number of Parrish’s observations about the events surrounding the Tulsa Race Massacre sound as if they could be made about our society today.
“When you peel back the layers of the past and examine it closely enough, you realize that not a lot has changed,” Bruner said. “Technology has changed, but the things that drive and motivate us — the petty jealousies, the wants and desires — they’re still the same, no matter how much we try to tell ourselves otherwise.”
Or, as Parrish writes: “No race can rise higher than its lowest member.”
Bruner, who said she has “never so much as set foot in Oklahoma, much less Tulsa,” is looking forward to making her first visit to the state. One thing she wants to do is visit 103 N. Greenwood Ave., where her great-grandmother and grandmother lived, and from which they fled, as the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921, closed in on them.
“I have a feeling it could be quite overwhelming,” she said. “But it’s important for me to see the place, because my foremothers were survivors.”
