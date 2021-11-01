Winterfest returning to downtown Tulsa

The 14th Annual Arvest Winterfest celebration, presented with CommunityCare, will kick off another season beginning Friday, Nov. 19 through Monday, Jan. 3.
For the first time, the event will be open the week before Thanksgiving, which will allow for an extra week of Winterfest.
A Share the Light opening ceremony presented by PSA will be part of a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. launch on Nov. 19. Local performers will help ring in another holiday season as the festival comes to life with the lighting of the Winterfest tree.
The Arvest Winterfest stands 44 feet tall and features 36,700 lights, 109,534 individual tips and a base diameter of nearly 30 feet, according to a news release, which said the beautiful lights provide an ideal backdrop for holiday photographs under the Tulsa skyline. Guests can take rides in horse-drawn carriages for an additional fee every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Skating guides will be available for ice skaters. The lightweight helpers, courtesy of Chick-fil-A Tulsa Hills, can assist skaters of all ages to be more confident on the ice and off of the rails.
Visitors can enjoy free entertainment 4 p.m.-7 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas Eve. Music will be performed by children from area churches, schools, nonprofit organizations and choral groups.
The Winterfest Express Train, free and open to all ages, will be available every Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
Sundays with Santa will be presented by Cox Communications. Get your photo taken with Santa Claus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday from the start of the season until Christmas.
Breakfast with Santa, presented by Messages Floral Design Studio, will take place Saturday, Dec. 18 in the Grand Gallery at Cox Business Convention Center. Admission is $15 per person and reservations are required at tulsawinterfest.com. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
A variety of weekly discounts will be offered at the festival. Courtesy of Arvest, patrons receive half-price admission for skating on Mondays with the donation of a non-perishable can of food benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Visitors receive half-price skating on Warmth Wednesdays with the donation of a new or gently used coat, blanket, scarf or pair of gloves benefiting Night Light Tulsa. Arvest customers will receive half-price general admission any day of the festival by showing their Arvest card or checkbook.
Winterfest 2021 is presented by ARVEST Bank along with CommunityCare. Additional sponsors include River Spirt Casino, Cox Communications, Tulsa Oilers, PSO and Quantus Creative. The official radio partner is Cox Radio, Inc. and TV partner is Fox23.
A full Arvest Winterfest calendar with prices, a list of safety precautions and daily hours of operation is available online at tulsawinterfest.com.
For group ice skating rates or information on private rink rentals, contact Connie Lytle at 918-894-4264 or clytle@asmtulsa.com.