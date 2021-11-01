Winterfest returning to downtown Tulsa

The 14th Annual Arvest Winterfest celebration, presented with CommunityCare, will kick off another season beginning Friday, Nov. 19 through Monday, Jan. 3.

For the first time, the event will be open the week before Thanksgiving, which will allow for an extra week of Winterfest.

A Share the Light opening ceremony presented by PSA will be part of a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. launch on Nov. 19. Local performers will help ring in another holiday season as the festival comes to life with the lighting of the Winterfest tree.

The Arvest Winterfest stands 44 feet tall and features 36,700 lights, 109,534 individual tips and a base diameter of nearly 30 feet, according to a news release, which said the beautiful lights provide an ideal backdrop for holiday photographs under the Tulsa skyline. Guests can take rides in horse-drawn carriages for an additional fee every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Skating guides will be available for ice skaters. The lightweight helpers, courtesy of Chick-fil-A Tulsa Hills, can assist skaters of all ages to be more confident on the ice and off of the rails.