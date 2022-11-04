Winterfest dates announced for downtown Tulsa holiday festival

The dates have been set for the 15th annual Arvest Winterfest holiday festival in downtown Tulsa.

The event kicks off Friday, Nov. 25 with an opening Share the Light ceremony from 5-8 p.m. as Public Service Co. of Oklahoma presents the lighting of the Winterfest tree.

New to this year’s event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 8, is online ticket sales for ice skating. Go to tulsawinterfest.com starting Nov. 7 to buy advance tickets for a specific date.

The Winterfest Express Train, free and open to all ages, runs each Saturday during the festival from noon to 3 p.m. On Sundays, photo opportunities with Santa are open 2-4 p.m.

Outside the BOK Center will be “joyful music performed by children from area churches, schools, nonprofit organizations and choral groups” from 4-7 p.m. each Friday through Christmas Eve. Horse-drawn carriages may be rented on-site from 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Ticketed events on Dec. 17-18 are also scheduled as part of Winterfest, including a family-friendly Breakfast With Santa and, for ages 21 and up, Boozy Brunch With Santa. Go to tulsawinterfest.com for more info or to purchase admission.

Half-price skating is available on Mondays for those who bring nonperishable cans of food to donate to Iron Gate, and on Wednesdays with the donation of a new or gently used coat, blanket, scarf or pair of gloves benefiting Night Light Tulsa. Arvest customers who show their card or checkbook get half-price general admission.

