Winter Wonderland returning to Gathering Place

Gathering Place will once again transform into a Winter Wonderland, but due to the challenges of COVID-19, this year’s event will focus on safety and social distancing.

Presented by American Airlines, Winter Wonderland will run every day from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3.

Winter Wonderland will be at and around the ONEOK Boathouse and the QuikTrip Great Lawn with socially spaced zones. Guests will walk along pathways and experience thousands of twinkling lights, strolling entertainment and a holiday market with delicious food and seasonal gifts from local small business owners, all in open, socially distanced areas of the park.

“We are pleased to carefully bring back Winter Wonderland and provide Tulsans a variety of safe ways to celebrate the holiday season,” Tony Moore, executive director of Gathering Place, said in a news release. “Thank you to our sponsors, American Airlines, which allow us to continue this Tulsa holiday tradition in a safe, socially distanced manner.”

2020 brings a special new addition, the North Pole, to Gathering Place. The ONEOK Boathouse will transform into Santa’s Workshop and will showcase musical performances, live carolers and special appearances by a “Frozen” princess atop her castle.