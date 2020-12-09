 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter Wonderland returning to Gathering Place

Winter Wonderland returning to Gathering Place

{{featured_button_text}}

Gathering Place will once again transform into a Winter Wonderland, but due to the challenges of COVID-19, this year’s event will focus on safety and social distancing.

Presented by American Airlines, Winter Wonderland will run every day from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3.

Winter Wonderland will be at and around the ONEOK Boathouse and the QuikTrip Great Lawn with socially spaced zones. Guests will walk along pathways and experience thousands of twinkling lights, strolling entertainment and a holiday market with delicious food and seasonal gifts from local small business owners, all in open, socially distanced areas of the park.

“We are pleased to carefully bring back Winter Wonderland and provide Tulsans a variety of safe ways to celebrate the holiday season,” Tony Moore, executive director of Gathering Place, said in a news release. “Thank you to our sponsors, American Airlines, which allow us to continue this Tulsa holiday tradition in a safe, socially distanced manner.”

2020 brings a special new addition, the North Pole, to Gathering Place. The ONEOK Boathouse will transform into Santa’s Workshop and will showcase musical performances, live carolers and special appearances by a “Frozen” princess atop her castle.

Guests can drop off letters to Santa now through Dec. 24 at a special North Pole mailbox outside Williams Lodge.

Winter Wonderland activities run from 6-9 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more details, visit gatheringplace.org/events.

The news release said the health and safety of Gathering Place guests and staff is a top priority, and Gathering Place will continue to closely follow recommendations from the CDC and the city of Tulsa. For more information about park policies and procedures related to COVID-19, go to gatheringplace.org/covid19.

We're counting down to Christmas with cookie recipes

Featured video

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News