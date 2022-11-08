 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Jam tour featuring Christian artists comes to Mabee Center in February

  • Updated
  • 0
2019-02-13 sc-winterjam2925_2

Attendees of a previous Winter Jam in Tulsa

 Joseph Rushmore

We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp will headline the Winter Jam Tour at the Mabee Center on Feb. 19, 2023.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Want to get out and about this weekend? Here are some recommendations.

Admission is $15 at the door.

Winter Jam was founded over 20 years ago by Christian music group NewSong who will be hosting this year. The lineup also includes Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, and Anne Wilson.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez says her new album will be her most honest work yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert