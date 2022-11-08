Winter Jam tour featuring Christian artists comes to Mabee Center in February

We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp will headline the Winter Jam Tour at the Mabee Center on Feb. 19, 2023.
Admission is $15 at the door.
Winter Jam was founded over 20 years ago by Christian music group NewSong who will be hosting this year. The lineup also includes Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, and Anne Wilson.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
