Winners named for 15th annual Cherokee Art Market

The virtual market runs through Dec. 21 and features more than 90 elite Native American artists representing several tribes. Visitors can browse the market or search directly by price, medium, tribe or artist.

“The 2020 virtual art market created a new and unique opportunity for Cherokee Nation to introduce our market to a worldwide audience,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We have a responsibility to keep artisans and patrons safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the shift to an online format was the best way to move forward (and) ensure the most talented native artists were still able to show their work and find a receptive audience.”

“We’re incredible impressed by the interest for the virtual market" said Deborah Fritts, Cherokee Art Market coordinator. "This year has been tremendously difficult for artists, with many shows being forced to cancel, so we offered the virtual platform to our juried artists at no cost to help them to show and sell their work safely. Not only does their dedication and creativity promote native culture, it enhances timely and relevant conversations about our past, present and future.”