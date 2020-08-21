Cherokee artist Jennifer Thiessen took top honors at the 25th annual Cherokee Homecoming Art Show, which is being held online because of concerns over the COVID-19 crisis.
The winners for this year’s show were announced last week during a virtual awards ceremony hosted on the Cherokee Heritage Center’s Facebook page.
Thiessen was awarded the grand prize for her dress “Oklahoma Sisters,” which pays tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women.
The dress showcases the names of native women who have been murdered from all over the U.S. and Canada, dating back to 1900. Each section includes the woman’s name, age at death and year her body was found.
The coordinating sash brings attention to the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women by featuring the names of the women who have gone missing within the past year in Oklahoma.
“During my research, it really hit me how devalued our ancestors’ lives were,” Thiessen said. “This is an important issue still today, and we must all do our part to raise awareness about this injustice. While I’m somewhat new to sewing, I’ve been involved with art my entire life and felt this was the right time to bring this topic to a new platform.”
The annual show and sale runs through Sept. 19 and showcases 81 pieces by 52 artists. Five Cherokee National Treasures are featured in the show, including Candessa Tehee, Eddie Morrison, Noel Grayson, Tonia Hogner-Weavel and Troy Jackson.
Participating artists competed for a share of more than $16,000 in prize money within two divisions: traditional and contemporary.
The traditional division is defined as “arts originating before European contact” and consists of three categories: basketry, pottery and traditional arts.
The contemporary division is defined as “arts arising among the Cherokee after European contact” and consists of seven categories: paintings, sculpture, pottery, basketry, beadwork, jewelry and textiles.
First-place winners in each category are as follows:
Traditional Arts: Noel Grayson, “Go Ask Grandpa”
Contemporary Pottery: Jennie Wilson, “The Cat Pair of Mugs”
Contemporary Basketry: Vicki Coppedge, “Riding the Waves”
Visual Arts: Robin Stockton, “Jistu (Rabbit) Senses an Old Danger”
Sculpture: Ernie Lee Poindexter, “Fish”
Beadwork: Carolyn Pallett, “Woodland Blues”
Textiles: Candessa Tehee, “Gosdaya Adadlosd ᎪᏍᏓᏯ ᎠᏓᏠᏍᏗ”
Jewelry: Toneh Chuleewah, “Lodge Boy and Thrown Away, the Hero Twins”
Other special awards include the following:
Emerging Artist Award: Ray Commiato, “Cherokee Eye”
Bill Rabbit Legacy Award: Keli Gonzales, “ᎣᏓᎵᎦᎵ”
For a complete list of awardees and to access the digital show: facebook.com/cherokeehc.
