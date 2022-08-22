 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Clark Green coming to Cain's Ballroom in December

Cain's Ballroom

Want to ring in the new year at Cain's Ballroom? William Clark Green will help you do it.

 Tulsa World file

William Clark Green will help bring in the new year at Cain's Ballroom December 31.

Tickets are now on sale at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3302279/ or visit www.cainsballroom.com.

Green is a Flint, Texas native who has had multiple number ones on Texas Regional Radio. He has joined iTunes Country Album chart toppers.

Baker Hotel is his sixth studio album and has everything from lush ‘80s pop to classic highway rock and traditional Western balladry.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

