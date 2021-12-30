Wilhelm Scream, a legendary sound effect with an Oklahoma connection, turns 70

You have a sound argument if you want to build a case that an Oklahoman has been in as many big films as just about anybody.

Here’s a sampling:

“A Star is Born” (Judy Garland version from 1954), “The Green Berets,” “The Wild Bunch,” “Star Wars” (plus sequels and prequels), “Poltergeist,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and sequels, “Toy Story” and other Pixar films, including “Cars,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Willow,” “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle,” multiple Quentin Tarantino films and multiple Peter Jackson films, including “King Kong” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

That’s impressive — and diverse.

And it’s just a teensy bit of the resume for an actor who is heard but not seen in all of the above.

We’re writing about this now because the Wilhelm Scream just turned 70.

The Wilhelm Scream is a legendary sound clip utilized in hundreds of films.