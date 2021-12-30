Wilhelm Scream, a legendary sound effect with an Oklahoma connection, turns 70

You have a sound argument if you want to build a case that an Oklahoman has been in as many big films as just about anybody.
Here’s a sampling:
“A Star is Born” (Judy Garland version from 1954), “The Green Berets,” “The Wild Bunch,” “Star Wars” (plus sequels and prequels), “Poltergeist,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and sequels, “Toy Story” and other Pixar films, including “Cars,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Willow,” “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle,” multiple Quentin Tarantino films and multiple Peter Jackson films, including “King Kong” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.
That’s impressive — and diverse.
And it’s just a teensy bit of the resume for an actor who is heard but not seen in all of the above.
We’re writing about this now because the Wilhelm Scream just turned 70.
The Wilhelm Scream is a legendary sound clip utilized in hundreds of films.
The Wilhelm Scream debuted in “Distant Drums,” which starred Gary Cooper in an 1840s-era war film set in Florida. Released on Dec. 29, 1951, “Distant Drums” has a scene in which folks are wading through thigh-high water when a soldier becomes a snack for an alligator. The soldier unleashes a scream (Aaaaaaah!) as he falls backward into the water. It was an ending for the soldier and a beginning for the vocal effect, which was recycled for use in other films.
What’s the Oklahoma connection? Sheb Wooley is an actor and singer from Erick, Oklahoma. His claims to fame include writing/recording the hit novelty song “The Purple People Eater” and allegedly teaching “Rawhide” co-star Clint Eastwood how to ride a horse. Also: Wooley is presumed to be the person who voiced the Wilhelm Scream.
Steve Lee, a sound editor and film historian, wrote an interesting and detailed history of the Wilhelm Scream in 2005. Lee wrote that Ben Burtt and his friends in the cinema department at USC noticed the scream kept popping up in flicks. Hmmmm.
After establishing himself as a sound pro in the industry, Burtt checked out the contents of an old Warner Bros. file for “Distant Drums.” From paperwork and from listening to the voices of actors listed on the paperwork, Burtt concluded that Wooley was most likely the person responsible for the scream. Wooley, who had an uncredited role as Private Jessup in “Distant Drums,” isn’t around to confirm the conclusion. He died in 2003.
Why is the sound effect named the Wilhelm Scream instead of the Wooley Scream?
One of the earliest motion pictures to use the Wilhelm Scream was a 1953 filmed-in-3D Western, “The Charge at Feather River.”
In the film, a character played by Ralph Brooks is sitting on a horse when he gets shot in the leg by an arrow. Aaaaaaah! The character’s name: Private Wilhelm.
Burtt gave the scream its name. He and sound effects pal Richard Anderson gave it a fresh set of lungs by inserting it into many 1970s-and-up films.
Burtt, an Academy Award winner who created many of the iconic sound effects in “Star Wars,” sprinkled in the Wilhelm Scream when he was hired to work on the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. You can hear the scream when a stormtrooper falls to his death in the original “Star Wars” film. You can hear it when a Nazi falls out of a truck and onto a vehicle hood in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The scream became a recurring part of both franchises. In Mel Brooks’ 1987 “Star Wars” parody “Spaceballs,” John Candy’s character shoots a stormtrooper in the buttocks and, of course, the result was a Wilhelm Scream.
Thanks to Burtt popularizing the Wilhelm Scream, the sound effect was embraced for widespread use. Some filmmakers (Tarantino and Jackson among them) couldn’t resist using a piece of Hollywood history in their works. Lee once said sound men used it as a way of communicating between themselves and saying hello to each other. Ultimately, the Wilhelm Scream graduated from insider stuff to hey, everybody’s in on it.
“Nobody noticed for 20 years until the internet came along and people collectively started understanding there was a pattern here,” Burtt said in an interview excepted for use in a video tutorial on the Wilhelm Scream.
Wilhelm Scream compilations and rankings of the best TV/movie uses of the Wilhelm Scream can be found on YouTube. Check them out and you hear Wooley’s voice (presumably) as Buzz Lightyear falls out a window, as a man encounters a giant ant, as Batman flings aside a cretin in “Batman Returns,” as Mel Gibson’s character foils a flamethrower-brandishing bad guy in “Lethal Weapon 4” and as Peter Griffin steers a careening car in “Family Guy.”
It’s the scream from “Distant Drums” that won’t go away.
Hear you later, alligator.
What the Ale: Cabin Boys Brewery get a grain silo
Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2021
Tulsans of the Year: Sterlin Harjo
Tulsans of the Year: Chiefs David Hill, Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Geoffrey Standing Bear
Tulsans of the Year: Dr. Deborah Gist
Tulsans of the Year: Maggie and Kajeer Yar
Tulsans of the Year: Kristin Barney
Tulsans of the Year: Amelia Cannon
Tulsan of the Year: A.J. Johnson
Tulsan of the year: Cynthia Jasso
Tulsans of the Year: Tulsa Race Massacre survivors
Tulsans of the Year: Braylin Presley
Tulsans of the Year: Brad Scrivner
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now