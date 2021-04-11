Wild cards: Trading cards experience boom during pandemic

Mickey Mantle, an Oklahoma baseball superhero who died in 1995, was known as the “Commerce Comet.”
Now Mantle is part of something meteoric — the soaring values of trading cards.
In January came news that actor and entrepreneur Rob Gough had acquired a mint condition 1952 Mantle trading card for $5.2 million. It’s the most anyone has ever paid for a trading card.
There’s a bigger picture here than just the face of Mick on a decades-old piece of cardboard: Trading cards have exploded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s nuts what stuff is selling for right now,” local collector Robert Taylor said.
Adam Thomas of S&S Sports Cards in Broken Arrow said his store is 10 times busier than it was a year ago.
Maybe the pandemic made people nostalgic for the way things used to be and, therefore, they sought comfort in a former hobby. Got a collection in a closet or the attic? It was a short walk to Memory Lane during the shutdown.
Talking about the trading card surge and the stuck-at-home period, collector Bo Henry of Cleveland, Okla., said this: “Peoples’ disposable income didn’t have anywhere to go. And so the money they were spending on going to games or going to movies or just anything — they couldn’t do anything. They were sitting at home looking on the Internet. I think that’s where a lot of the boom is coming from.”
In February, eBay announced that its trading card sales grew by 142% in 2020. Four million more cards were sold in 2020 than in 2019.
Non-sports trading cards are booming, too. According to eBay data, sales of Pokémon cards grew by 574% last year. At a Heritage Auctions event in January, an unopened box of first edition Pokemon cards sold for $408,000. Charizard is the Mantle of Pokeman characters. A Charizard card sold for $369,000 in December.
So, never mind the economy, trading cards are hot.
“It has really taken off in the last year or so,” said Kevin Copeland, a volunteer “helper” at J.R’s Sports Cards, a card store that operates Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Ashley’s Great American Flea Market.
Copeland shared an opinion that spikes in card collecting seem to rotate around big societal events or big events in sports, like the Mark McGwire-Sammy Sosa home run chase of 1998. Current events have the hobby in a place where the grading service Professional Sports Authenticators (PSA) recently announced a pause on accepting new cards because of a backlog of submissions.
John Russell, who operates J.R.’s Sports Cards with business partner J.R. Matthews, said the current card craze is “blowing me away.”
“I just never, ever thought I would see it the way it was back in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” he said.
It’s fair to call this a comeback.
In 1991, trading cards were everywhere. There were 30 Tulsa-area sports card and sports memorabilia stores listed in the Yellow Pages. Nationally? “There were more card shops than there are Starbucks,” dealer and collector John List said in a 2020 ESPN story.
The feast didn’t last. The market became oversaturated with product. “What happened back in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s was they had to print what people wanted, so they would make five, six, seven million of every card,” Thomas said, indicating that is no longer the case.
Speculators (not always the same species as collectors) failed to stick with the hobby in the ‘90s. A crash followed. An industry expert once told the Tulsa World the number of cards shops nationally dwindled from about 8,000 in 1990 to 1,200 by 2006.
J.R.’s Sports Cards has been around for about 20 years. Russell was asked if he was glad to see cards get hot again.
“Yeah, to a certain extent,” he said. “I’m glad people are back into it. I wish kids could afford to get back in it like when I was a kid collecting. I would go mow grass and I would ride my bike down to TG&Y and go buy a pack of cards. That was a thrill for me.”
If Russell isn’t more giddy about cards heating up, it’s because he’s unapologetically retro. He isn’t passionate about the grading phenomenon or “flipping” cards online.
“I use this as my bible,” Russell said, referencing a price guide in front of him. “I don’t do the Internet. They will come in and say ‘This card is bringing this on the Internet.’ I tell them to put it on the Internet. I’m old-school, man.”
Russell deals in cards because he loves the hobby. He sometimes gives cards to children.
“I’m one of those guys that if I make rent every weekend, I am happy,” he said. “I just like doing it. If I get a Cal Ripken card that weekend that I didn’t have, no matter what it is, I am happy. I have met a lot of good people through this. I’ve got a lot of guys who came in here through the years that started out buying cheap cards and they’ve got some home runs right now.”
Just as there’s no right or wrong way to collect, there’s no right or wrong way to sell. It’s whatever works. Thomas, who has owned S&S Sports Cards since 1998 with Steve Burris, decided in 2000 to focus on Internet sales and give the store a reach beyond in-person customers. The store’s longevity made Thomas an interview subject when, during the pandemic, CBS needed a source for a story on the rising popularity of cards.
During a recent phone interview, Thomas said 2020 was similar to what he saw at the store in 1998.
“The difference is price,” he said. “The prices have never been this high.”
Thomas said it seems like there is a new sales record every week. A one-of-a-kind Luka Doncic card, only a few years old, sold for $4.6 million earlier this year. That’s a record for a “modern” card. Thomas said the modern record has probably been broken 25 times since Jan. 1.
“The prices are unbelievable, but you are also adding so many new people in the hobby that have money,” Thomas said.
“Athletes are collecting. Kevin Durant is now a pretty avid collector and has bought a (Michael) Jordan PSA 10 rookie card for over $600,000. Kendrick Perkins is an avid collector. He posts on Instagram every day, stuff he has picked up. Josh Donaldson with the Twins is an avid collector... Someone in (the band) Slipknot is a collector. You are adding a lot of people into the industry who have money and it has made the prices just boom. They live in a different world than most people do.”
The rapper Logic paid a record $226,000 for a rare Charizard card in October, but the record was short-lived. Thomas said S&S started selling Pokemon cards about three months about because so many people are asking for them.
Talking about the card surge during the pandemic, Thomas said, “I have probably gained a dozen professional gamblers who didn’t have anything to gamble on — no games, no way to gamble, couldn’t go play poker. Also — not so much here, because Oklahoma was mostly open — but in other parts of the country where the states were shut down, you had accountants and you had hedge fund managers and numbers guys who had nothing to do. They couldn’t go to work every day. Most people my age — I’m 44 — all collected cards at some point in their life when they were younger. It’s something you have some familiarity with, so it just kind of triggered people back when they were young.”
Thomas said cards have been trending upward since 2016, but he never would have dreamed it would get to the level where people are camping outside of Target to be the first in the door to snare a card-related product (Panini Prizm basketball cards). Is that actually happening? “People were camped out in tents (recently) like it was Black Friday to get one $20 box that they could turn around and sell on the Internet for $250,” he said.
Among reasons card prices are at an all-time high is because some cards are extremely rare and they come out of very expensive packs, according to Thomas, who offered this advice to potential collectors: “The basis that still holds true with the hobby is collect what you like, enjoy what you collect, collect who you are a fan of and who you root for, and have fun with it. If it becomes valuable down the road, then you got lucky. And if it doesn’t, it’s part of collecting.”
