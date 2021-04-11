Wild cards: Trading cards experience boom during pandemic

“Yeah, to a certain extent,” he said. “I’m glad people are back into it. I wish kids could afford to get back in it like when I was a kid collecting. I would go mow grass and I would ride my bike down to TG&Y and go buy a pack of cards. That was a thrill for me.”

If Russell isn’t more giddy about cards heating up, it’s because he’s unapologetically retro. He isn’t passionate about the grading phenomenon or “flipping” cards online.

“I use this as my bible,” Russell said, referencing a price guide in front of him. “I don’t do the Internet. They will come in and say ‘This card is bringing this on the Internet.’ I tell them to put it on the Internet. I’m old-school, man.”

Russell deals in cards because he loves the hobby. He sometimes gives cards to children.

“I’m one of those guys that if I make rent every weekend, I am happy,” he said. “I just like doing it. If I get a Cal Ripken card that weekend that I didn’t have, no matter what it is, I am happy. I have met a lot of good people through this. I’ve got a lot of guys who came in here through the years that started out buying cheap cards and they’ve got some home runs right now.”