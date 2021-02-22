Wild Brew sets date for 2021 Tulsa event

The Sutton Avian Research Center’s has set a date for Wild Brew, its 23rd annual fundraising event. The 2021 event will be pushed back from the usual August date to Nov. 13 at the Cox Business Convention Center.

COVID forced the center to hold its annual event virtually in 2020. Planning for this year’s event will depend on where things are amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Plan A is to host the event in our normal location, Exhibit Hall A and B from 4-8 p.m. Plan B will allow us to extend into Exhibit Hall C, increasing our space by a third to allow us to maintain our normal event size (2,000) and allow for additional social distancing,” stated Audra Fogle, director of development for the Sutton Avian Research Center.

Wild Brew is one of the oldest craft beer festivals in Oklahoma and brings together breweries from across the state serving nearly 200 different craft beers. It also offers food from 50 Tulsa-area restaurants to help fund its mission of conservation, research and educational outreach.

Contact Karen Kilbourne at 918-336-7778 or email karen@suttoncenter.org for more information or to be added to the email list for updates.

Then put down Nov. 13 on your calendar for the “Greatest Party Ever Hatched!”