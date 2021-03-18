'Whose Line' vets turn talents to virtual show

Brad Sherwood has built a career out of saying the first thing that popped into his head.
Sherwood has been a cast member of both the original British version as well as the various American incarnations of the improvisational comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” since 1992, where he and three other performers must create sketches and routines on the spot, based on random suggestions from the audience.
In addition, he and fellow “Whose Line....” cast member Colin Mochrie have toured their two-man improv show since 2003, during which time the duo has performed several times in Tulsa, most recently in 2017, when they brought their “Scared Scriptless” show to town.
And after all these years of doing improv comedy, Sherwood can recall every time he’s been stumped by something one of his colleagues, or someone from audience, says or does.
Because he’s stumped at start of every single bit he’s done.
“When you do this kind of performing, you’re stumped again and again,” Sherwood said. “That’s because you have no idea what’s going to be coming at you. So there is this millisecond where your brain sort of flinches, because you’re trying to come up with the funniest response you can muster. And you don’t have the time to mull things over — ‘would this line be funnier than that one?’ You have to instantly grab at the first thing that might work.”
While Sherwood still makes appearances on “Whose Line...”, his principal business has been doing live shows with Mochrie.
“I moved away from Los Angeles some years ago, so touring with Colin is pretty much all I do,” he said. “We were doing 40, 50 shows a year. And then came the coronavirus.
“Live performance is going to be the last industry that comes back from this, because it isn’t going to happen until everyone has been vaccinated and it’s safe for people to go to a show,” Sherwood said. “And that’s doubly true for the sort of show we do, which relies on us interacting with the audience.”
Sherwood said their booking agent suggested they try to come up with a virtual show.
“Our concern was that we didn’t want it to look like just another Zoom conference call,” he said. “We wanted something that would translate our show so that it could have that interactive component we need, and that would get around some of the technical problems that are inherent with Zoom.”
Thanks to some technical wizardry, Sherwood, Mochrie and their team were able to craft a way of presenting their improv comedy through the streaming platform that would not only allow for audience participation, but would let Sherwood and Mochrie perform from their own homes.
“I’m in Las Vegas, and Colin’s in Toronto, but it looks as if we’re sharing the same space,” Sherwood said. “We use a lot of green screen effects — you know, like TV weathermen do — to create different backgrounds for each of the bits. Instead of looking like a conference call, it really looks more like a sit-com.”
Those who purchase tickets will receive emailed instructions on when and how to access the live performance. Microphones will be unmuted by the technical staff during those moments when the performances are taking suggestions for given skits.
While some of the routines will use familiar formats — for example, two people traveling by car — the subject matter of the individual skits is based entirely on what is suggested during the performance.
“With the car skit, we’ll ask for an unusual area of expertise and an unusual reason for people to get together,” Sherwood said. “Say we get ‘mushroom farming’ and ‘Star Trek convention’ as the suggestions. We have to pretend we're mushroom farmers traveling to a Star Trek convention — and everything has to be done in Dr. Seuss-like rhymes.
“If anything, working in this format has been a boost for our own creativity,” he said. “It’s made us work a little faster, because people’s attention spans tend to be shorter when they are staring at a screen. On stage, we could go as long as 15 minutes in a single skit, but in this show, things move a lot faster. And I think we really cracked the code as to how to do a virtual improv show.”
And for Sherwood, that is a very fortunate thing. Although he got his start appearing in the TV series “L.A. Law,” the thought of having to do a scripted show is something that has lost its appeal.
“I’ve been doing improv for so long, I think I’ve overworked that part of my brain to the point where I don’t think I could ever do a scripted show,” he said. “I like to say I’ve gotten so good at improv, I can no longer act. I just can’t remember lines anymore.”
Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma, and production crews have been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska, according to reports.
Why would a 15-year Los Angeles resident relocate to Oklahoma City? Richard Janes was among panelists during a recent discussion about Oklahoma being a new "it state" for filmmaking.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmmaker Martin Scorsese admits the pandemic actually had some benefits for his upcoming movie.
Extras are needed for the Martin Scorsese film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is expected to begin shooting in 2021. An OETA documentary series is taking a look at events that will be depicted in the film.
"Killers of the Flower Moon," a star-studded film adaptation of the bestselling book based in Oklahoma, will begin filming in the Pawhuska area in 2021, according to a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make "Flower Moon" an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
The winner would spend a day on the movie's set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film's premiere as well.
Filming on "Killers of the Flower Moon" was scheduled to begin in the Pawhuska area this spring, but all film productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a new interview with a French publication, Scorsese talked of "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and "Native American actors."
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office officially confirmed on Wednesday that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year — and that this major motion picture will have a major impact on the state economy.
Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.
Most of the world is buzzing about Martin Scorsese's new movie "The Irishman," but it's his next movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," set in Oklahoma and filming in the state, that has the attention of locals.
Now the film is looking to fill crew positions from Osage County residents who have experience in a variety of jobs, according to a press release issued by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The casting call is for "individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles," according to the office's website posting.
Members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts are invited for a first wave of casting for the feature film being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert DeNiro.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
Director Martin Scorsese, according to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, said Robert DeNiro agreed to play the character of William Hale, one of the main characters in the book.
It turns out Scorsese visited a couple of more places in Osage County, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures announced at a European film expo that it had reached a deal to finance and distribute the movie.
Excitement will grow if any of the filming takes place in Oklahoma (reportedly as early as next summer) and what other stars end up in the cast.
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Scorsese, DiCaprio to rejoin for Oklahoma-set 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adaptation, according to Variety
The New York Times best-selling book set in 1920s Oklahoma is based on the killings of Osage citizens after oil was discovered on tribal land.
If you enjoy a murder mystery, and you like history, especially some that happened not that far away, you will enjoy “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a book by David Grann.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann’s Edgar Award-winning best-seller about a series of murders in 1920s Osage County, has been selected for the Tulsa City-County Library’s “One Book, One Tulsa” community-wide reading initiative.
A hand-drawn map of Osage County in 1900 was recently discovered in a Fairfax attic and it has been donated, to be preserved, to the Osage Nation Museum, the oldest tribally owned museum in the country.
The project is based on the bestselling book by David Grann, a staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “The Lost City of Z.”
The oil boom that made the tribe one of the wealthiest in the world spawned a series of vicious murders, some of which remain unsolved.
In 1921, a boy hunting squirrels near Fairfax, Oklahoma, found the body of Anna Brown. She had been shot in the back of the head. At about the…
