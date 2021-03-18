 Skip to main content
'Whose Line' vets turn talents to virtual show
Brad Sherwood has built a career out of saying the first thing that popped into his head.

Sherwood has been a cast member of both the original British version as well as the various American incarnations of the improvisational comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” since 1992, where he and three other performers must create sketches and routines on the spot, based on random suggestions from the audience.

In addition, he and fellow “Whose Line....” cast member Colin Mochrie have toured their two-man improv show since 2003, during which time the duo has performed several times in Tulsa, most recently in 2017, when they brought their “Scared Scriptless” show to town.

And after all these years of doing improv comedy, Sherwood can recall every time he’s been stumped by something one of his colleagues, or someone from audience, says or does.

Because he’s stumped at start of every single bit he’s done.

“When you do this kind of performing, you’re stumped again and again,” Sherwood said. “That’s because you have no idea what’s going to be coming at you. So there is this millisecond where your brain sort of flinches, because you’re trying to come up with the funniest response you can muster. And you don’t have the time to mull things over — ‘would this line be funnier than that one?’ You have to instantly grab at the first thing that might work.”

While Sherwood still makes appearances on “Whose Line...”, his principal business has been doing live shows with Mochrie.

“I moved away from Los Angeles some years ago, so touring with Colin is pretty much all I do,” he said. “We were doing 40, 50 shows a year. And then came the coronavirus.

“Live performance is going to be the last industry that comes back from this, because it isn’t going to happen until everyone has been vaccinated and it’s safe for people to go to a show,” Sherwood said. “And that’s doubly true for the sort of show we do, which relies on us interacting with the audience.”

Sherwood said their booking agent suggested they try to come up with a virtual show.

“Our concern was that we didn’t want it to look like just another Zoom conference call,” he said. “We wanted something that would translate our show so that it could have that interactive component we need, and that would get around some of the technical problems that are inherent with Zoom.”

Thanks to some technical wizardry, Sherwood, Mochrie and their team were able to craft a way of presenting their improv comedy through the streaming platform that would not only allow for audience participation, but would let Sherwood and Mochrie perform from their own homes.

“I’m in Las Vegas, and Colin’s in Toronto, but it looks as if we’re sharing the same space,” Sherwood said. “We use a lot of green screen effects — you know, like TV weathermen do — to create different backgrounds for each of the bits. Instead of looking like a conference call, it really looks more like a sit-com.”

Those who purchase tickets will receive emailed instructions on when and how to access the live performance. Microphones will be unmuted by the technical staff during those moments when the performances are taking suggestions for given skits.

While some of the routines will use familiar formats — for example, two people traveling by car — the subject matter of the individual skits is based entirely on what is suggested during the performance.

“With the car skit, we’ll ask for an unusual area of expertise and an unusual reason for people to get together,” Sherwood said. “Say we get ‘mushroom farming’ and ‘Star Trek convention’ as the suggestions. We have to pretend we're mushroom farmers traveling to a Star Trek convention — and everything has to be done in Dr. Seuss-like rhymes.

“If anything, working in this format has been a boost for our own creativity,” he said. “It’s made us work a little faster, because people’s attention spans tend to be shorter when they are staring at a screen. On stage, we could go as long as 15 minutes in a single skit, but in this show, things move a lot faster. And I think we really cracked the code as to how to do a virtual improv show.”

And for Sherwood, that is a very fortunate thing. Although he got his start appearing in the TV series “L.A. Law,” the thought of having to do a scripted show is something that has lost its appeal.

“I’ve been doing improv for so long, I think I’ve overworked that part of my brain to the point where I don’t think I could ever do a scripted show,” he said. “I like to say I’ve gotten so good at improv, I can no longer act. I just can’t remember lines anymore.”

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Comedy Show

"Stream of Consciousness," with Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood. Presented by Theatre Tulsa.

7 p.m. Saturday, March 20 and 27, via Zoom.

Tickets: $35 (plus applicable service fees).  theatretulsa.org/colinbrad.

Breaking News