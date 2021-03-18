'Whose Line' vets turn talents to virtual show

While Sherwood still makes appearances on “Whose Line...”, his principal business has been doing live shows with Mochrie.

“I moved away from Los Angeles some years ago, so touring with Colin is pretty much all I do,” he said. “We were doing 40, 50 shows a year. And then came the coronavirus.

“Live performance is going to be the last industry that comes back from this, because it isn’t going to happen until everyone has been vaccinated and it’s safe for people to go to a show,” Sherwood said. “And that’s doubly true for the sort of show we do, which relies on us interacting with the audience.”

Sherwood said their booking agent suggested they try to come up with a virtual show.

“Our concern was that we didn’t want it to look like just another Zoom conference call,” he said. “We wanted something that would translate our show so that it could have that interactive component we need, and that would get around some of the technical problems that are inherent with Zoom.”

Thanks to some technical wizardry, Sherwood, Mochrie and their team were able to craft a way of presenting their improv comedy through the streaming platform that would not only allow for audience participation, but would let Sherwood and Mochrie perform from their own homes.

