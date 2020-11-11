Where to find local options for Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and it’s likely that more people will be looking to local restaurants to fill the holiday table.
The Tulsa World will continue to update its list of restaurants that will be offering meal specials for Thanksgiving, whether it be dine-in meals or takeaway options.
Restaurants should submit their information — including hours, ordering deadlines and prices — to james.watts@tulsaworld.com. Please include the word “Thanksgiving” in the subject line.
Boston Deli
6231 E. 61st St. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com
Boston Deli is offering an extensive menu of precooked items to fill a Thanksgiving table, from various turkey preparations with all the trimmings, to pork, beef and seafood entrees, side dishes and desserts. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and will be available for pickup Nov. 25. Order early to ensure availability.
Café Yum
6568 E. 51st St., The Farm Shopping Center 918-628-1000, cafe-yum.com
Cafe Yum will offer individual plates of Thanksgiving dinners for takeaway, featuring portions of roasted turkey and other traditional accoutrements.
Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center coxcentertulsa.com
Chef Devin Levine and his team have prepared a series of take-home Thanksgiving dinners capable of feeding parties large and small. Complete meal packages, able to serve 12 to 14 guests, range from $225 to $285. Pork and beef entree options and additional sides and desserts are available. Order must be placed by Nov. 18 and can be picked up at the center Nov. 24-25.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 1976 Utica Square 918-712-7500, flemingssteakhouse.com
Fleming’s will be serving its full menu on Thanksgiving, as well as a special three-course menu with choice of herb-roasted turkey breast ($49), petit filet mignon ($64) or bone-in prime rib ($74).
Freddie’s BBQ & Steakhouse
9999 Oklahoma 66 918-224-4301, freddiesbbq.com
Freddie’s is offering a Thanksgiving special that includes a 13- to 14-pound roasted turkey, 2 pounds of smoked ham and quarts of cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole and candied sweet potatoes for $119.95. For an additional charge, one can add Freddie’s famous tabouli and cabbage rolls to your holiday celebrations. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Nov. 24, and pick up is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
Jane’s Delicatessen
11 a.m to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 2626 E. 11th St. 918-872-0501, janesdelicatessen.com
Jane’s Delicatessen will be serving a special Thanksgiving menu on the day itself, with a choice of herb-rubbed roasted turkey, smoked turkey, honey-glazed ham or seared ruby trout for the entree, plus all manner of sides and pies for dessert. Cost is $22 per person, and reservations are requested. Or one can have the full Thanksgiving feast prepared for take out, at $22 per person (minimum of four). All items may be ordered a la carte as well. Takeaway orders require at least 48 hours notice.
Lambrusco’z
1344 E. 41st St. 918-496-1246, lambruscoz.com
Lambrusco’z is offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal package with turkey, ham, dressing, cranberry relish and all the rest, that can serve anywhere from two ($75) to 12 ($325). Items may also be ordered a la carte, as well as breakfast items, special sides such as “Heart Attack Mac & Cheese” and an array of desserts. Thanksgiving orders must be placed by Nov. 21.
Palace Cafe
1301 E. 15th St. 918-582-4321, palacetulsa.com
The Palace Cafe will create a traditional Thanksgiving dinner infused with gourmet touches that will be available either as a complete feast capable of feeding between four ($195) and 12 ($380). Items such as roasted turkey breast, house-cured ham, roasted Brussels sprouts, whipped garlic potatoes and brown butter pecan pie may also be purchased individually. Orders must be placed by Nov. 23 and will be available for pickup between noon and 4 p.m. Nov. 25.
Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 Hotel Indigo, 121 S. Elgin Ave. 918-779-4445, prospectdining.com
Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen is offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner, starting with a Caesar salad or roasted butternut squash soup, a choice of oven-roasted turkey or honey-baked ham with all the trimmings, and pumpkin cheesecake or bourbon pecan pie for dessert. Cost is $28 adults, $14 for children. For those wanting takeaway, the same meal is available at $30 per person, for a minimum of four people. Orders for takeaway must be placed by Nov. 20, with pickup between 4-7 p.m. Nov. 25.
Reasor’s
Multiple locations reasors.com
Reasor’s offers a range of ready-made holiday meals to suit whatever size party with a turkey breast dinner, turkey dinner, spiral glazed ham dinner, prime rib dinner and the Reasor’s feast (serves 12-16), sides and desserts, $29.99 to $249.99. At least 24 hours notice required.
Rib Crib
Multiple locations ribcrib.com
Tulsa’s various Rib Crib locations will take care of your Thanksgiving meal needs, with slow-smoked whole turkeys ($45.99 for 12- to 14-pound bird), spiral-sliced ham ($45.99 for 4-8 pounds), side dishes ($14 for half-pan) and blackberry or peach cobblers ($20). Orders must be placed by Nov. 20.
Justin Thompson Restaurant Group
Multiple locations tulsacatering.com/holiday-dinners
The chefs at JTR Group, which includes PRHYME Steakhouse, Juniper, Farrell Bread and Justin Thompson Catering, will be creating delicious prepared holiday meals made-to-order for any size gathering. Order everything from shrimp cocktail to Justin’s Favorite Chocolate Pie. All orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 22.
