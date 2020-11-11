Where to find local options for Thanksgiving meals

Jane’s Delicatessen

11 a.m to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 2626 E. 11th St. 918-872-0501, janesdelicatessen.com

Jane’s Delicatessen will be serving a special Thanksgiving menu on the day itself, with a choice of herb-rubbed roasted turkey, smoked turkey, honey-glazed ham or seared ruby trout for the entree, plus all manner of sides and pies for dessert. Cost is $22 per person, and reservations are requested. Or one can have the full Thanksgiving feast prepared for take out, at $22 per person (minimum of four). All items may be ordered a la carte as well. Takeaway orders require at least 48 hours notice.

Lambrusco’z

1344 E. 41st St. 918-496-1246, lambruscoz.com

Lambrusco’z is offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal package with turkey, ham, dressing, cranberry relish and all the rest, that can serve anywhere from two ($75) to 12 ($325). Items may also be ordered a la carte, as well as breakfast items, special sides such as “Heart Attack Mac & Cheese” and an array of desserts. Thanksgiving orders must be placed by Nov. 21.

Palace Cafe

1301 E. 15th St. 918-582-4321, palacetulsa.com