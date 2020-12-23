Where to dine out on Christmas Day

For those who might be facing a less than full house for the holidays, or for those who may not wish to spend their holiday time slaving over hot stoves, a number of area restaurants will be open for service on Christmas Day.

Most hotel and casino restaurants are traditionally open Dec. 25, as are many Asian restaurants and convenience stores.

Here is a list of restaurants we have confirmed will be open on Christmas Day. Some will have special dishes for the holiday, while others will be offering their regular menus.

Dave & Buster’s, 6812 S. 105th East Ave., 918-449-3100. 5-10 p.m.

Fox and Hound Pub & Grill, 7001 S. Garnett Road, 918-307-2847. 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Stutt’s House of Bar-B-Que, 2021 E. Apache St., 918-428-2355. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Grandmother Alice’s Christmas 1920” is the theme for this year’s dinner, according to Almead H. Stutts. “My grandfather loved to hunt fowl, and I thought this would be the sort of dinner my grandmother would serve.” Expect roast quail and turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, cream-style corn, coconut cake, rum cake and assorted pies. Stutts’ renown barbecue will also be available.