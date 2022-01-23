What's Wordle? Turnpike Troubadour, Wonder Woman among millions playing word-game-gone-viral

The Turnpike Troubadours have a way with words, the evidence being a fan base that cherishes the band’s songs.
Maybe this counts as honing word skills?
Tahlequah-based RC Edwards of the Turnpike Troubadours (and RC and the Ambers) is among folks swept up in the Wordle craze. Like many others, he plays the game and posts daily results on social media.
“I suppose I’ve always liked word games,” Edwards said. “I love that this one only puts out one puzzle a day, so you don’t sit around playing all the time. Also, sharing your score via text or Twitter has turned into a competition among friends every day. Originally, I just wanted to find out what these mysterious squares were on Twitter. Now I’m hooked.”
The “mysterious squares” — you’ll recognize them if you are on social media — are block-ish grids populated with green, yellow and black (or sometimes gray) squares. Sharing those colored images is a way for Wordle players to post results without spoiling the game for other players.
The word of the day is the same for everyone and one reason the game is addictive is because, with only one word being trotted out daily, it leaves players wanting more. The waiting, as Tom Petty sang, is the hardest part, unless you want to dig into a Wordle archive at https://www.devangthakkar.com/wordle_archive/.
Here’s how Wordle works:
A new five-letter word is introduced daily. Players try to guess the word in as few tries as possible. They begin the game by filling in blank spaces with a five-letter word and pressing “enter.” Any letter that gets a green shade is the correct letter in the correct spot. Any letter that gets a yellow shade is the correct letter in the incorrect place.
Players continue with guesses until they hit a jackpot or go bust (six tries is the limit). The goal is to nail the word in as few tries as possible.
“I’m so sorry I’m sharing this, but I’m also so proud and the pride won out,” state Rep. Forrest Bennett tweeted when he solved a recent Wordle puzzle in two guesses.
Last week, William Shatner tweeted that he finally tried Wordle. The actor shared an image of five green squares to indicate he immediately guessed the word of the day with his first attempt. Possible? Keep in mind that, in “Star Trek” lore, he once beat the kobayashi maru, a “no-win” Starfleet Academy training exercise.
Captain Kirk isn’t the only pop culture icon to take the Wordle plunge. Wonder Woman is a Wordle enthusiast. Lynda Carter, who starred as the character in a TV series, regularly shares results and tweeted on Jan. 18 that she guessed that day’s word in two tries.
When author Emily Ladau posted on Twitter that she has come to need a jolt from Wordle in the morning in the same way some people need coffee, Carter replied, “Same, Emily. Same.”
The hero of the Wordle story is, instead of an Amazon with a golden lasso, a British-raised and Brooklyn-based software programmer. Josh Wardle (whose last name is one letter different than the game he created) explained to the New York Times and other media outlets that his partner, Palak Shah, loved word games, so he crafted one for her. The game proved popular with relatives and Wardle decided to unleash it for public play in October. Stories about the Wordle craze have said 90 people played it on Nov. 1. Now? The Wordle herd (herdle?) is 2 million strong. Players don’t have to register or provide an email address or anything like that. They just juggle the alphabet, period.
“I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun,” Wardle told the New York Times. “It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It’s just a game that’s fun.”
If Wordle is a feel-good story, a chapter in the same vibe was added after gamers mistakenly began downloading a Wordle! app. Players don’t need an app to access Wordle’s game, which is available online. The app, created in 2017, was coincidentally named and has nothing to do with Wardle’s game. The app’s creator, Steven Cravotta, huddled with Wardle and decided to donate proceeds from the app to an Oakland-based charity that benefits young people. Speaking of helping youths: Alicia Owens, a seventh-grade teacher in Atlanta, tweeted that she introduced her students to Wordle as a “warm up” for classwork and they are “loving it.”
The sharing of Wordle results on social media is credited with helping the game go viral.
With any craze, there is inevitable backlash. Adil Ray, host of the UK version of the game show “Lingo,” has this as his pinned tweet: “Hey peeps, if you’re going to play a game that looks like ours, works like ours, smells like ours and basically is OURS, it’s only right you give us a plug.”
Meanwhile, some Twitter users have threatened to block anyone who posts Wordle results. Is Wordle like fantasy football in that you’re the only person who cares about your results?
Music artist and “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor Jason Isbell tweeted a Wordle result Jan. 9 and said, “Sorry y’all. I had to try it.”
Maybe wordsmiths can’t resist the temptation.
Oklahoma educator, author and poet Bill McCloud said he loves the way that Wordle exercises his brain. He said the key is the word you choose to start with and sometimes you get lucky with that choice.
Jeff Kinney, author of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, posted a Wordle result on Twitter after solving a word in two tries. He indicated he was not bragging and followed up by tweeting “OK, no more Wordle tweets, I promise.”
Word up?
Jarvis Johnson, whose Twitter bio describes him as the only nice YouTuber, tweeted: “I don’t understand the people complaining about Wordle posts. This has been the only collective joy we’ve experienced in two years. Let us have this.”