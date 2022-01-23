What's Wordle? Turnpike Troubadour, Wonder Woman among millions playing word-game-gone-viral

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When author Emily Ladau posted on Twitter that she has come to need a jolt from Wordle in the morning in the same way some people need coffee, Carter replied, “Same, Emily. Same.”

The hero of the Wordle story is, instead of an Amazon with a golden lasso, a British-raised and Brooklyn-based software programmer. Josh Wardle (whose last name is one letter different than the game he created) explained to the New York Times and other media outlets that his partner, Palak Shah, loved word games, so he crafted one for her. The game proved popular with relatives and Wardle decided to unleash it for public play in October. Stories about the Wordle craze have said 90 people played it on Nov. 1. Now? The Wordle herd (herdle?) is 2 million strong. Players don’t have to register or provide an email address or anything like that. They just juggle the alphabet, period.

“I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun,” Wardle told the New York Times. “It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It’s just a game that’s fun.”