What the Ale: Oktoberfest events around Tulsa

Time to get your lederhosen out and turn on your polka tunes. There are lots of Oktoberfest events around town.

Here is a roundup of some of the events.

Cabin Boys Brewery

Noon-11 p.m. Oct. 2

1717 E. Seventh St.

A big tent celebration with food by 1907 Barbecue and Siegi’s, live music, games, contests and beer by the stein, liter or half-liter. The event is family- and dog-friendly. Masks will be required indoors unless seated.

Eerie Abbey Ales

11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Oct. 2

507 S. Main St.

Oktoberfest block party with an outdoor tent. Also, pouring beers will be Nothing’s Left Brewing, Dead Armadillo Brewing and Welltown Brewing.

One-liter steins will be available for purchase. Live music starts at 1 p.m. Food trucks and a kids zone with face painting and a bouncy house. Also a cornhole tournament and stein-hoisting competitions.

Steins in the Square

3–11 p.m Oct. 8-9

Utica Square, 1709 S. Utica Ave.