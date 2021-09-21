What the Ale: Oktoberfest events around Tulsa

Time to get your lederhosen out and turn on your polka tunes. There are lots of Oktoberfest events around town.
Here is a roundup of some of the events.
Cabin Boys Brewery
Noon-11 p.m. Oct. 2
1717 E. Seventh St.
A big tent celebration with food by 1907 Barbecue and Siegi’s, live music, games, contests and beer by the stein, liter or half-liter. The event is family- and dog-friendly. Masks will be required indoors unless seated.
Eerie Abbey Ales
11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Oct. 2
507 S. Main St.
Oktoberfest block party with an outdoor tent. Also, pouring beers will be Nothing’s Left Brewing, Dead Armadillo Brewing and Welltown Brewing.
One-liter steins will be available for purchase. Live music starts at 1 p.m. Food trucks and a kids zone with face painting and a bouncy house. Also a cornhole tournament and stein-hoisting competitions.
Steins in the Square
3–11 p.m Oct. 8-9
Utica Square, 1709 S. Utica Ave.
Traditional German entertainment, live polka bands, food and German beer. A portion of all proceeds will go toward The Demand Project in its fight against human trafficking. The event is free but you must purchase a stein package to enjoy the beer. The covered event will be held on the northeast side of Utica Square between The Dolphin Fine Linens and Gearhead Outfitters. Steins will be required for all beer purchases but may be reused throughout the weekend. Stein packages start at $17 while pre-sale lasts. Tickets: $17-$47. For more, go to bit.ly/2VvdTNo
Broken Arrow Brewing Company
Noon-midnight Oct. 9
333 W. Dallas St., Broken Arrow
There will be food, music and beer at BABCOktoberfest.
NEFF Brewing
11 a.m.- midnight Oct. 9
321 S. Frankfort Ave.
Oktoberfest will be held on the large covered patio, The Dock. There will be German food, beer deals, live music and games.
Welltown Brewing
4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 15 and Oct. 16
114 W. Archer St.
Fourth annual Oktoberfest celebrating German culture with live music from local artists, local food, beer from seven local breweries, Siegi’s German sausages and axe-throwing by Got Wood.
Tickets: $15 presale and $20 at the door. General admission includes festival access and a mug. VIP tickets are $55 and include festival access, access to Welltown brewing building and rooftop patio, two Welltown beer tickets, catered food by Siegi’s Sausage Factory, and a festival mug.
For tickets, go to welltownbrewing.com under events.
All tickets are non-refundable.
Linde Oktoberfest
Oct. 19-24 (Oct. 19 and 20 are private events)
River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
Marshall Brewing Co. and Dead Armadillo Brewing have tents at this year’s festival. Lots of dancing, German food, Dachshund Dash, German beers, Bavarian cheesecake and music. A variety of ticket packages are available at tulsaoktoberfest.saffire.com/tickets