What the Ale: Oktoberfest Biers to find

Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa is back after a year off, and Tulsa’s thirst for German beer is greater than ever. River West Festival Park will have plenty of local and international beers for your pent-up thirst.

Oktoberfest originated in Germany on October 12, 1810, as a wedding celebration of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The following year they added an agricultural fair, then in 1818, beer began flowing. It hasn’t stopped flowing since, except during the pandemic.Tulsa’s Linde Oktoberfest is back this year (after taking a pandemic break last year) and has new offerings in brewery tents and beers.

“2021 will see some new offerings and tents at Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa. One that shouldn’t be missed is the new OK HOPtoberfest tent, featuring brand new selections of German bier from Brauerei Göller as well as unique blends featuring the Sugarland Distillery (think Moonshine recipes) — definitely a new ‘twist’ on some of the more traditional offerings. Also new for 2021 will be our first all-cider tent, which shall be known as Alles Apfelwein,” Ashley Webb, Linde Oktoberfest’s Biermeister, said.