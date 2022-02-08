What the Ale: Oklahoma Aquarium sets craft beer festival

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Oklahoma Aquarium is bringing back SPLASH!, a craft beer-tasting fundraiser that brings together more than 30 regional and national breweries and pairs their beers with food offerings from over 20 Tulsa restaurants.

The 21-and-over event is set for Feb. 26, at the Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 S. Aquarium Drive in Jenks. VIPs will get an early entrance starting at 6 pm., and general admission will get in at 7 p.m.

There will be games and prizes, an auction and raffle, and a mechanical bull shark. All of the proceeds from SPLASH! support the Oklahoma Aquarium’s mission to educate and inspire conservation of the aquatic world through interactive discovery.

A VIP ticket is $200, and general admission is $75. They are available at https://www.okaquarium.org/243/SPLASH

Holidaily arrives

Holidaily Brewing Co. is now in the state. The gluten-free brewery based in Golden, Colorado, began shipping this month.

Since opening the gluten-free brewery in 2016, Holidaily has grown by over 850%. The company opened a production brewery in May 2019, making it the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the United States.

Holidaily’s Favorite Blonde, Big Henry Hazy IPA (its Great American Beer Festival award winner) and Riva Stout are now available at select area liquor stores and pubs.

