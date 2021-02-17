 Skip to main content
What the Ale: Marshall Brewing's taproom closed due to smoke and water damage, beer still for sale

What the Ale: Marshall Brewing's taproom closed due to smoke and water damage, beer still for sale

The Taproom at Marshall Brewing, 1742 E. Sixth St., sustained water and smoke damage after a three-alarm fire that occurred to a building next door. No damage to the Marshall's production facility and no interruptions in the supply at retail are expected. 

There were over 60 Tulsa Fire Department firefighters that battled the fire in freezing conditions limiting any damage from harming the taproom property. 

"As a result of the smoke and water damage, The Taproom at Marshall Brewing will be temporarily shuttered while damage is assessed and repairs are made. In the meantime, Marshall will offer to-go beer sales at its brewery located adjacent to the tap room at 618 S. Wheeling Ave., Tulsa, OK.

Pick-up times can be booked Thursday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All orders will be delivered contactless directly to vehicles at a designated curbside pick-up location," stated Wes Alexander director of sales and marketing.

Orders for Taproom exclusive, year-round and seasonal beer can be placed at https://marshallbrewing.square.site/.

