What the Ale: Dark Mode Beer Fest set for Feb. 26

Dark Mode is back this year. The event hosted by Welltown Brewing is a dark beer festival held in front of the brewery, 114 W. Archer St., from 2-10 p.m. Feb. 26.
Dark Mode is all about serving up unique dark beers, some of which are barrel-aged. The event is under a fully enclosed tent.
“Dark Mode Beer Fest was created with the Oklahoma craft beer community in mind,” Welltown Brewery’s Jeremy Diamond said. “We all love to enjoy tasty dark beers during this time of year, and this is our way to bring that to Tulsa in a unique way. It’s a dark beer festival that has live music, games, fire pits and even some beer/dessert pairings. With multiple beer options available from each of the 13 breweries on-site, your dark beer possibilities are endless.”
Guests receive a taster glass, lanyard, koozie and unlimited sample pours from all the breweries. Breweries participating include Anthem Brewing, Cabin Boys, The Cape Brewing Co., Eerie Abbey Ales, Elk Valley Brewing Co., Fat Toad, Brewing Co., Heirloom Rustic Ales, Lively Beerworks, Neff Brewing, Rapture Brewing, Stonecloud Brewing Co., Vanessa House Brewing and Welltown Brewing.
Prices are $40 for general admission and can be purchased at eventbrite.
VIP guests receive Nuggies meal tickets and access to Welltown’s rooftop igloos. Attendees must be 21-up and have ID.
