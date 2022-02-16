What the Ale: Dark Mode Beer Fest set for Feb. 26

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dark Mode is back this year. The event hosted by Welltown Brewing is a dark beer festival held in front of the brewery, 114 W. Archer St., from 2-10 p.m. Feb. 26.

Dark Mode is all about serving up unique dark beers, some of which are barrel-aged. The event is under a fully enclosed tent.

“Dark Mode Beer Fest was created with the Oklahoma craft beer community in mind,” Welltown Brewery’s Jeremy Diamond said. “We all love to enjoy tasty dark beers during this time of year, and this is our way to bring that to Tulsa in a unique way. It’s a dark beer festival that has live music, games, fire pits and even some beer/dessert pairings. With multiple beer options available from each of the 13 breweries on-site, your dark beer possibilities are endless.”

Guests receive a taster glass, lanyard, koozie and unlimited sample pours from all the breweries. Breweries participating include Anthem Brewing, Cabin Boys, The Cape Brewing Co., Eerie Abbey Ales, Elk Valley Brewing Co., Fat Toad, Brewing Co., Heirloom Rustic Ales, Lively Beerworks, Neff Brewing, Rapture Brewing, Stonecloud Brewing Co., Vanessa House Brewing and Welltown Brewing.