Weather forces Tulsa Symphony to cancel Sunday concert at ONEOK Field

At first it seemed as if neither cold nor rain nor winds that come sweeping down the plain was going to prevent the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra from executing its "Triple Play."

However, the gentle yet insistent rain that moved into the Tulsa area around noon Sunday and continued throughout the afternoon forced the orchestra to cancel its concert at ONEOK Field.

The orchestra's executive director, Keith Elder, told the crowd at 3 p.m., the scheduled start time for the concert, that it "was not an idea concert day, and not an ideal picnic day," referring to those audience members who had elected to sit on blankets on the ball field.

"As long as it's raining, we simply cannot play because of the electrical things here on stage, and because of the instruments our players use," he said. "So, to use a baseball term, we're going to have a rain delay."

About 15 minutes later, orchestra musicians returned to the stage along with Elder, who said that the weather was forcing the orchestra to cancel the concert.

"However," he said, "we do want to play the Mozart, as a way for this orchestra to show how much it appreciates your support, especially in these challenging times."