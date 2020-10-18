Weather forces Tulsa Symphony to cancel Sunday concert at ONEOK Field

At first it seemed as if neither cold nor rain nor winds that come sweeping down the plain was going to prevent the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra from executing its "Triple Play."
However, the gentle yet insistent rain that moved into the Tulsa area around noon Sunday and continued throughout the afternoon forced the orchestra to cancel its concert at ONEOK Field.
The orchestra's executive director, Keith Elder, told the crowd at 3 p.m., the scheduled start time for the concert, that it "was not an idea concert day, and not an ideal picnic day," referring to those audience members who had elected to sit on blankets on the ball field.
"As long as it's raining, we simply cannot play because of the electrical things here on stage, and because of the instruments our players use," he said. "So, to use a baseball term, we're going to have a rain delay."
About 15 minutes later, orchestra musicians returned to the stage along with Elder, who said that the weather was forcing the orchestra to cancel the concert.
"However," he said, "we do want to play the Mozart, as a way for this orchestra to show how much it appreciates your support, especially in these challenging times."
Elder told the Tulsa World that, when it became apparent that the cold front that passed through the region Sunday was likely to bring rain, the Symphony considered postponing the concert until Monday, Oct. 19.
"But Monday was forecast to be just about as bad, weather-wise as Sunday," he said. "So we thought we would just go ahead with the concert more or less as planned."
The concert was to feature concertmaster Rossitza Goza performing the "Scottish Fantasy" by Bruch, along with the Symphony No. 4 by Brahms, and the Overture to "The Abduction from the Seraglio" by Mozart.
Elder said the orchestra had considered performing only the Mozart and Brahms works Sunday, without an intermission, but ultimately, "the weather just not going to cooperate."
Elder said the orchestra will get in touch with ticketholders with information about its cancellation policy, which includes the option of making the price paid for tickets a donation to the orchestra.
Guest conductor Sarah Hicks then took the podium and led the orchestra — all except the cellos standing because of the puddles of water on the stage — in Mozart's buoyantly saucy Overture.
The orchestra's performance of this relative brief work was bright, energetic and heartfelt. It may have been written simply to set the mood for a bawdy comedy, but from the Tulsa Symphony, it was a musical love letter to its audience.
