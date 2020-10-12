 Skip to main content
Watermelon Slim to perform outdoor show

Watermelon Slim to perform outdoor show

Watermelon Slim

"Traveling Man" is the title of a 2019 Watermelon Slim album. The blues artist will perform Saturday, Oct. 17, in Tulsa.

 By Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World

Watermelon Slim will perform Saturday, Oct. 17, as part of a venture in which House Concerts Unlimited, The Artery and Red Dirt Relief Fund will begin offering live music in an environment intended to be as safe as possible during the pandemic.

The first show will be outdoors at Patio 201. Said a news release: "We will be addressing current COVID concerns by turning the Blue Dome Market Parking lot into an outdoor food court and entertainment space."

The show will begin at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets and see more details at theartery201.com or go to houseconcertsunlimited.com.

The release said it will be a ticketed event, and parking will be provided with printable parking passes (up to two), which will be emailed after tickets are purchased. Parking will be in the American lot at Second Street and Detroit Avenue. Food will be available to order from a number of local participating restaurants.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

