Watermelon Slim to perform outdoor show

Watermelon Slim will perform Saturday, Oct. 17, as part of a venture in which House Concerts Unlimited, The Artery and Red Dirt Relief Fund will begin offering live music in an environment intended to be as safe as possible during the pandemic.

The first show will be outdoors at Patio 201. Said a news release: "We will be addressing current COVID concerns by turning the Blue Dome Market Parking lot into an outdoor food court and entertainment space."

The show will begin at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets and see more details at theartery201.com or go to houseconcertsunlimited.com.

The release said it will be a ticketed event, and parking will be provided with printable parking passes (up to two), which will be emailed after tickets are purchased. Parking will be in the American lot at Second Street and Detroit Avenue. Food will be available to order from a number of local participating restaurants.

What the Ale: Beer of the week, Marshall Brewing Co.'s El Cucuy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.