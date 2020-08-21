The creator of HBO’s acclaimed “Watchmen” series, which debuted last year with a depiction of the Tulsa Race Massacre and which was set in the city, has donated $19,021 toward construction of a history center about the 1921 events.
Damon Lindelof’s donation, which was made in May ahead of the 99th anniversary of the massacre, was also a challenge to others to help fund the building of Greenwood Rising in downtown Tulsa.
His donation has now been matched by Oklahoma Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“Oklahoma Humanities will match this challenge at $19,021 and double their fundraising impact,” said Caroline Lowery, the group’s executive director.
“Oklahoma Humanities will continue to invest in Tulsa and partner with the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission over the next year to ensure all Oklahomans are knowledgeable about the 1921 Race Massacre and the deliberate work of the group to move towards reconciliation.”
His further research, he said, convinced him that Tulsa should be the setting for his “Watchmen” story — set in the present day but in an alternate reality — about racial injustice and white supremacy.
For “Watchmen,” he wrote an epic scene set during the massacre, featuring an attack full of gunfire, fires being set and people being herded down Greenwood Avenue amid random violence and death.
In a video Lindelof addressed to the Centennial Commission, the writer-producer said that he tried to be respectful in depicting the massacre in the first episode and that he was proud that more people around the world had learned about the events following the premiere.
Saying in the video that “Black Wall Street was not just a horrible loss but also an amazing achievement,” Lindelof urged others to donate to the Greenwood Rising project.
“If someone like Damon Lindelof, an outsider to Tulsa, can be so inspired, then we, too, can muster additional energy around fundraising needed to complete the world-class facility,” said Phil Armstrong, Greenwood Rising project director, in a letter to potential donors.
“We strongly believe the ‘Lindelof Challenge’ should inspire new donors and reinvigorate previous ones. Your investment will help bring Greenwood Rising to fruition. Please help us seize the opportunity and measure up to the moment.”