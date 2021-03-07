Watch Now: University of Tulsa's final master's of fine arts candidate reflects on her work, life

“I really liked it here, for one thing,” she said. “I was working for a printmaker in St. Louis who is friends with Michelle Martin (the current chair of the TU School of Art), and he recommended that I should try to work with her.

“I had applied to a lot of schools, and TU ended up offering me the best deal,” Kennedy said. “When I came out here the first time, I thought the studios here were fantastic, and the city itself had a lot of exciting things happening. I could see myself spending three years or so here.”

Kennedy said she had been looking forward to collaborating with other students during her time at TU, but then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which put an end to collaborations.

All this combined to prompt Kennedy to follow a different direction when she began to work on “Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt.”

“In the past, my work used a lot of bright, vivid colors, and when I started working with silicone as a sculptural medium, I was using it to explore ideas of body positivity,” she said. “But the pandemic led me to take a much more introspective look at myself and my art, and I realized that this artistic voice I had been using no longer spoke to what I was feeling at the time.