Watch Now: University of Tulsa's final master's of fine arts candidate reflects on her work, life

Sam Kennedy created the sculptures and prints that make up her one-person show, “Everything was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt,” now on display at the University of Tulsa’s Alexandre Hogue Gallery, to serve as “one means for deciphering the strangeness and unpredictability of life.”
That strangeness and unpredictability was something Kennedy got to know all too well.
Kennedy came to Tulsa in 2018, to work on her master’s of fine arts degree. She will graduate with that degree in May — as the last person who will earn such a degree from the University of Tulsa.
Just months after Kennedy enrolled in the graduate program at TU’s School of Art, the university’s administration announced it was radically overhauling the school’s organization and curricula.
One of the consequences of this action was that many of the visual and performing arts programs were scrapped, including the master’s of fine arts program that Kennedy had just begun.
“Like just about everyone here, I was asking, ‘What does this mean?’” Kennedy said. “It was all pretty confusing — there were all kinds of meetings on what options were possible.”
Starting over at another institution was a possibility, but it would require her to retake certain courses and try to get out of the lease on the house she had rented. When it was determined that students already enrolled in the programs set to be eliminated would be allowed to complete their studies, Kennedy decided to stay at TU.
“I really liked it here, for one thing,” she said. “I was working for a printmaker in St. Louis who is friends with Michelle Martin (the current chair of the TU School of Art), and he recommended that I should try to work with her.
“I had applied to a lot of schools, and TU ended up offering me the best deal,” Kennedy said. “When I came out here the first time, I thought the studios here were fantastic, and the city itself had a lot of exciting things happening. I could see myself spending three years or so here.”
Kennedy said she had been looking forward to collaborating with other students during her time at TU, but then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which put an end to collaborations.
All this combined to prompt Kennedy to follow a different direction when she began to work on “Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt.”
“In the past, my work used a lot of bright, vivid colors, and when I started working with silicone as a sculptural medium, I was using it to explore ideas of body positivity,” she said. “But the pandemic led me to take a much more introspective look at myself and my art, and I realized that this artistic voice I had been using no longer spoke to what I was feeling at the time.
“I spoke with all my counselors and teachers, asking if I should pursue this new thing that was totally different from what I had been doing,” Kennedy said. “And everyone was very encouraging.”
The exhibit, which takes its title from a line in Kurt Vonnegut’s novel “Slaughterhouse-Five,” is a mix of three-dimensional works and cyanoprints.
The sculptural pieces use silicone life-casts of various body parts as the primary subject matter, surrounded by casts of such items as leaves and branches that can give the impression of the human figure emerging from, or being subsumed by, its surroundings.
These sculptures are set within circular, ornate black frames that call to mind cameo portraits or religious icons.
“I grew up Catholic, and I think the paintings I would see in church were kind of my introduction to fine art,” Kennedy said. “I know something of that iconography stuck with me.
“There is a kind of circle-of-life quality to these sculptures,” she added. “I was able to get back to St. Louis and be with my family for a while, and some of the people I’m closest to were the models for some of these pieces. So I know ideas about life ending and life beginning, death and rebirth, were very much in my mind.”
The cyanoprints again use natural objects, such as bits of vegetation, but Kennedy’s process helps to render these familiar things as abstractions that also give the illusion of rising up to, or fading away from, the surface.
“For me, these are almost dream-like,” Kennedy said. “Things tend to surface in your subconscious as you sleep that you only catch a glimpse of, so to speak.”
Kennedy said knowing that her exhibit would be the last MFA exhibit at the university also added to the somewhat elegiac quality of her work — that sense of wanting to hold on to some ephemeral piece of the past in the face of inexorable change.
But, she said, she is already looking toward the future.
“I started teaching here at TU right when the university was doing the hybrid thing of part in-person teaching and part virtual,” she said. “So the idea of teaching remotely is sort of already in my wheelhouse. And I have a teaching job lined up in St. Louis after I graduate. So it’s all working out.”
“Everything was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt” will be on display at the Alexandre Hogue Gallery through Thursday, March 11, although the gallery itself is open only to University of Tulsa students, faculty and staff.
Meet 60 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area