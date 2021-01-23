Watch Now: Tulsan Barron Ryan's work to commemorate 1921 Race Massacre earns national attention

Corey Dundee, a member of the Kenari Saxophone Quartet, was commissioned to write a string quartet for the Verona Quartet, which is scheduled to have its world premiere when the quartet performs as part of Chamber Music Tulsa’s 2021-2022 season.

Composer Anthony R. Green will also compose a string quartet that was to be premiered this spring by the Thalea String Quartet, but that performance has been rescheduled.

Sorrell said it has contracted with musicians from the Thalea quartet to perform the premiere of Ryan’s work, with Ryan as the pianist, as part of its “Any Given Child” programs for Tulsa Public School students, as well as in a public concert.

“Of course, everything depends on how the COVID virus goes, but we are holding the dates for these performances,” Sorrell said.

Ryan said the strictures of the pandemic have affected his career “dramatically but not badly.”