Watch Now: Tulsa songwriter spends pandemic writing, recording a song a week

“I would send things to Amanda, who’s in Arizona, and she would add her vocals,” he said. “She’s also very good at creating these musical textures with keyboards and other instruments. She’s also an artist, so she would create an original artwork for each song and turned some of them into animations.”

While the songs were written as independent pieces, Fountain said that in retrospect, he’s noticed that certain songs link together into a kind of story — stories that are more about an emotional journey than a narrative.

“When I would play some songs for Amanda or my wife, Carrie, they would hear things in them that I know I didn’t have in mind when I wrote the songs,” he said. “But once they pointed them out, now that is how I hear those songs, as well.”

Now that the “Song Every Seven” project is complete, Fountain said he is taking a break from the weekly grind of writing and recording.

“But honestly, I kind of want to get back into that routine,” he said. “I would have thought I would need to recharge after this was finished, but just the opposite is true. We had a whole lot of fun doing these songs, and it helped all of us get through the past year.”