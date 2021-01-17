Watch Now: Toy story: Oklahoma historical figures and landmarks provide inspiration for O.K.I.E.S.

“The possibilities are endless,” Lee said.

He said he would love to make mini-figures of Chuck Norris and Mickey Mantle, but he wants to go through the proper channels to gain permission to use their likenesses.

A graduate of Memorial High School and Oral Roberts University, Lee is, like his mini-figures, an Okie. He said he absolutely takes pride in being an Oklahoman, and he loves that O.K.I.E.S. are letting people know about “secrets” tucked away in Oklahoma history. He said most of the people he sold figures to initially were toy collectors from all over the globe.

“To me, it’s the coolest thing having people in Ireland or wherever that are finding out about Oklahoma history,” he said, adding that each of the five-packs contains character bios on the back of the packaging.

Maybe toy collectors dig them because the figures tap into nostalgia. Lee said O.K.I.E.S. are a bit of a throwback to the M.U.S.C.L.E. (Millions of Unusual Small Creatures Lurking Everywhere) line of keshi figures from decades past.