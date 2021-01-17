Watch Now: Toy story: Oklahoma historical figures and landmarks provide inspiration for O.K.I.E.S.

The Golden Driller, a Tulsa landmark that towers over Expo Square, stands 75 feet tall.
Buck Atom, a Route 66 rocket man on Route 66, has a height of 21 feet.
But what if the Golden Driller and Buck Atom were 2 inches tall and you could take them home?
Eric Lee is responsible. He’s not an inventor armed with a shrink ray. He’s an artist who is putting an Oklahoma spin on a retro line of mini-figures.
Over the past year, Lee has modeled, printed and cast tiny rubber mini-figures based on Oklahoma landmarks, heroes and legends. They’re called O.K.I.E.S., and they’re available in five-packs at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66, Ida Red General Store and the Will Rogers Memorial Museum gift shop. You can also shop Lee’s online site (flyingrabbitstudios.etsy.com) and stay abreast of O.K.I.E.S. developments via his Instagram account (@eric3dee).
Five-packs include teensy versions of Will Rogers, the Golden Driller, Bass Reeves, Wiley Post and Buck Atom. Lee has created other figures that aren’t part of the five-pack, including characters inspired by Gary Busey, Belle Starr and Chester Gould, creator of Dick Tracy.
Who’s next? Lee has done this, and you can do it too: Check out the “creatives” list at the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture’s online site — okpop.org — if you want a roll call of Oklahomans who have impacted pop culture. Maybe some are candidates to become O.K.I.E.S.
“The possibilities are endless,” Lee said.
He said he would love to make mini-figures of Chuck Norris and Mickey Mantle, but he wants to go through the proper channels to gain permission to use their likenesses.
A graduate of Memorial High School and Oral Roberts University, Lee is, like his mini-figures, an Okie. He said he absolutely takes pride in being an Oklahoman, and he loves that O.K.I.E.S. are letting people know about “secrets” tucked away in Oklahoma history. He said most of the people he sold figures to initially were toy collectors from all over the globe.
“To me, it’s the coolest thing having people in Ireland or wherever that are finding out about Oklahoma history,” he said, adding that each of the five-packs contains character bios on the back of the packaging.
Maybe toy collectors dig them because the figures tap into nostalgia. Lee said O.K.I.E.S. are a bit of a throwback to the M.U.S.C.L.E. (Millions of Unusual Small Creatures Lurking Everywhere) line of keshi figures from decades past.
A Tulsa-based animation director for 20 years, Lee said he does a lot of character design and, more recently, toy design. O.K.I.E.S. was a “what can I do next?” step after Lee began designing and building custom chess pieces. He said he had been wanting to create a Golden Driller character, so he combined that goal with the old M.U.S.C.L.E. figures from his childhood. He made a batch of Golden Driller mini-figures in his garage and posted them for sale online. Lee said they sold out within an hour. It was a light-bulb-comes-on moment.
Other figures followed, including Bass Reeves, Gould’s Gumshoe and Buck Atom. Lee can only make small batches, so he made a deal with Zika Toys to be able to increase production. The five-packs came about as a result of that partnership.
Lee said O.K.I.E.S. have already exceeded his expectations.
“If anything, it seems like any time people see them, they ask for other characters,” he said, indicating that his son successfully lobbied for Post.
“The reception has been really cool, especially from the toy collector community. I’ve been paid a lot of compliments in terms of the quality of the character and design and I think that’s really neat.”
Lee would like to see more Oklahomans join toy collectors in the pursuit of O.K.I.E.S. This is a toy story that could be like a history book.
“I hope to some degree that there are going to be kids that grew up with these figures in their toy box or wherever and they start asking questions about them and they have fond memories of who these people are,” Lee said. “And I think that’s going to be really cool.”
Bowl foods: Take comfort with these 14 hot dishes at Tulsa-area restaurants