Watch Now: 'The BIG Show' at Philbrook celebrates kids' creativity

All it takes to understand why the Philbrook Museum of Art is calling its next exhibit “The BIG Show” is a quick glance around the Helmerich Exhibition Hall.

The exhibit is still in the process of being installed, but already some of the gallery’s walls are densely packed with framed images.

“We did a show a few years ago called ‘Museum Confidential,’ where we had one wall in the space that was filled with images,” said Jenny Fisher, manager for youth and family audiences at Philbrook. “For this show, we’re going to have every wall filled.”

“The BIG Show” is a unique undertaking by Philbrook, as it is a celebration of the creativity of young people. The show, which opens Saturday, March 12, features close to 3,000 individual works of art by artists between the ages of 4 and 18.

The only criteria the artists had to follow was that their finished pieces measure no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches (three-dimensional pieces also needed to conform to the 12-inch size limit). Other than that, the young artists were allowed to let their imaginations and creativity run free.

And every young artist who submitted a finished work is included in the show.

“This is a project that been in the works for at least a year,” said Fisher, who serves as the show’s co-curator with Tracy Truels, the museum’s Bernsen Director of Learning and Audience Engagement. “We were able to partner with organizations throughout the community to get the word out about the show, and we set up art-making workshops around the city.”

“A whole lot of 12-by-12 paper went out of here,” Truels added, laughing. “We started collecting works around July of last year. We even had a weekend where people could drive up to the museum to drop off their works — kind of an art drive-through lane.”

Most of the works in the show were done on 12x12 paper, and those works the museum’s staff framed for display. Some artists submitted work painted on stretched canvases that fit the size requirements, while others created works that built up from the image’s surface to have a sculptural look.

The images are grouped into three broad categories: “Me and My Community,” which includes a large number of self-portraits; “Inspired by the Outdoors,” which collects images made of scenes from the world around us; and “Imagination,” a category to contain the often unclassifiable images that spring from the unfettered minds of the young.

A fair number of young artists created colorful masks — a theme that Truels and Fisher said shows up often in the works in the show.

“It’s obvious that the COVID pandemic is something of a sub-theme here,” Truels said. “That, and a sense of isolation, which we’ve all had to deal with in some way or another.”

Look closely

One of the artists in the show, Zoe Hong, said the image she submitted for “The BIG Show” had its roots in her family’s experiences during the past few years.

The image, done primarily in pencil with tiny splashes of red, yellow and orange, shows the figure of a girl holding onto a briefcase from which scatter pieces of paper as she floats above the roofs of buildings, surrounded by a host of butterflies.

“We’re moving, and that’s a little scary,” said Zoe, a 10-year-old who attends Bixby Central Intermediate. “And we lost several members of our family in the last year or so. That’s why I called this piece ‘Close Your Eyes, and You’ll Never See the Beauty.’ I want to tell people, ‘Don’t be scared. Try new things. It will all work out in the end.’”

A piece by Christabel Thomas, 16, was something of a last-minute creation.

“I saw an ad for the show and thought, ‘Oh cool, I should put something together for this,’” Christabel said. “I spent some time working on an entirely different piece, but right before it was time to submit it, I thought it wasn’t good enough. So I came up with this.”

“Human,” done in watercolor markers, is a mostly gray portrait of a mechanized being, from whose eyes fall fiery tears. The idea behind the work, Christabel said, was a simple question: Where does the definition of “human” end?

“There are so many marginalized groups of people in the world, who are made to feel as if they aren’t really ‘human,’” Christabel said. “So when you look at this robot, this inhuman being, and it’s crying, which is a very human emotion — does that make the robot ‘human’?”

Throughout the exhibit space are TV monitors that will show video interviews with 16 of the participants in “The BIG Show,” talking about themselves and the work they made.

“Once they got comfortable with being interviewed, and started to open up, they were all just phenomenal,” Truels said. “These kids definitely have something to say, and the work they have done can be incredibly revealing.

“We’ve all seen those ‘student art shows’ that are set up in some side hallway,” she said. “What we wanted to do is put these students and their work front and center, in the same place where we’ve had shows of major artists.”

That was also why Philbrook chose to accept and display every piece that was submitted.

“We were not interested in ranking the pieces, or declaring some kind of winner,” Fisher said. “We want people to see that all these pieces are of equal value. Some are very accomplished, some may just look like scribbles, but they are all individual works of art, and should be appreciated as such.”

Slow down

In addition to the thousands of images that will be on display, “The BIG Show” will also provide visitors with opportunities to make a little art for themselves.

“We’re going to provide opportunities for visitors young and old to contribute to the show,” Fisher said. “I’m really curious to see how people are going to engage with what they see here.”

To that end, the floor and walls of one area of the exhibit space will be covered with special materials on which visitors can draw. Other interactive areas will include a reading area, other hands-on art projects and more.

“We don’t want people just to stroll through this exhibit,” Truels said. “We want people to slow down, to really look at these images, maybe sit and read a book, make some art of their own, and just hang out.”

Truels said one of the most revealing comments she’s heard so far about the effect “The BIG Show” may have on visitors came from a staff member who saw the exhibit while it was being assembled and installed.

“This person said that going through this show, and seeing everything that’s here, felt like getting a big hug,” she said.

