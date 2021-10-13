Watch Now: Taqueria King Burrito offers big portions at decent price

The corn cake that served as the basis of the sope was crisp on the outside and tender within. The chicken that topped it, along with the usual array of vegetables and sauces, benefited from a generous dose of lime juice.

The alhambre also needed the brightness of lime to punch up the dish, which was mostly vegetables and chunks of pineapple with threads of bacon and a scattering of small bites of steak. Two salsas, a tomatillo-and-avocado-based salsa verde, and a dark red sauce made with roasted peppers that carries a definite smoky aura, are available upon request.

Taqueria King Burrito also offers tortas, huaraches (a flatbread that resembles its namesake footwear), salads and quesadillas. Several varieties of agua frescas are also available, including horchata and pineapple.

The space has undergone some extensive renovations; all the booths have been removed, and tables are arranged to provide some measure of social distancing. The kitchen area has also been extensively updated.

Mota said he has not done too much to advertise the restaurant, wanting to get his employees up to speed on operations.