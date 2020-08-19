BERNICE — Darryl Starbird sounds like the name of a “Star Wars” character. Really, is the name all that different from Luke Skywalker?
Starbird doesn’t have the droids you’re looking for, but the legendary custom car designer and builder has the cars you’re looking for if you want to lay eyes on some of the most unique vehicles ever to hit the pavement. You can find them at the Darryl Starbird National Rod & Custom Car Hall of Fame Museum, which opened 25 years ago this month on lakefront property in northeastern Oklahoma.
The mention of “Star Wars” above isn’t altogether random.
A long time ago and a few states away, Starbird met “Star Wars” creator George Lucas. The movie Lucas wrote and directed before “Star Wars” was 1973’s “American Graffiti.”
Starbird said he was, for lack of a better word, an adviser on the film, which was set in 1962 and starred a slew of young actors and their cruising cars.
“I lined up the cars I thought he should have,” Starbird said.
Starbird got a shout-out in the film. The character Terry the Toad, when looking at a car, said, “This is better than Darryl Starbird’s Superfleck Moonbird!”
Starbird said he thinks the reason Lucas enlisted his help and used his name in the movie “is because he was a space-type person. He loved futuristic things and went on to do that (with ‘Star Wars’). He even told me, ‘I used to read the magazines with the cars on the covers. The bubble-top cars set me on my dream, so to speak.’”
Starbird was dubbed “the bubble top king” after building the Predicta, the custom car world’s first bubble top vehicle, in 1959. It has been around long enough to be an antique, Starbird said, but it still looks like it could be a car of tomorrow.
“That was my purpose at the time was to build a modernistic, way-in-the-future type car,” Starbird said. “And I succeeded, I guess.”
The Predicta (it looks like something out of “The Jetsons,” which debuted in 1962) is the car that made Starbird famous, and it’s a highlight attraction for museum visitors. The Predicta is equipped with a television set, but it doesn’t have a steering wheel. You steer the Predicta with a stick between seats. Occupants can drive from either seat because of dual pedals.
Difficult to drive?
“It takes you a day or two to get used to it, but after a day or two of driving it, you don’t even stop and think,” Starbird said. “You just do it, just like a steering wheel. But you are not just going to jump in and drive it 100 miles an hour.”
Many of Starbird’s imagination-bending creations are parked inside the museum. Explore, and you’ll see why his place in auto history is secure and why his influence on popular culture may be, to this point, understated.
Besides making an impression on Lucas, Starbird was a designer and consultant on 15 Monogram model car kits that have sold more than 2 million units worldwide. Because Starbird is an expert at building actual cars, it figures that he would be great at putting the models together, too.
“I’m not very good at it,” he said. “I get glue all over me.”
Come for the cars. Stay for the stories.
Starbird, 87 and still busy, doesn’t accompany every museum guest, but guided tours can be arranged. He left his workshop to provide museum commentary during a recent visit. Inside the workshop: a new custom vehicle (he described it as an office on wheels), a couple of lawn tractors that needed fixing and a faux skeleton that accompanies a Lil’ Coffin custom vehicle to car shows. He said a model kit of Lil’ Coffin was a half-a-million seller.
Starbird began his custom car career in 1954, when he opened a shop in Wichita, Kansas. A custom car shop in middle America was a rarity. He said all the other custom car builders at that time were in California.
Starbird initially wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. He accumulated 100 hours of college credits before pursuing his true love.
An Oklahoman since 1992, Starbird said he moved here because he wanted to retire. Lake property appealed to him. He said he has a “big yacht and jet skis and all that,” but he’s not a fisherman.
The museum arrived three years after Starbird. He said he was inspired to build the museum (it’s a nonprofit) after visiting the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. He said he was terribly disappointed because it was, indeed, a car museum, but it did not honor the crafters of custom cars and hot rods. He built the museum he wanted to see.
“I wanted these guys to have recognition,” Starbird said. “They are all talented, unbelievable people, but a lot of people don’t even know they ever existed. The heritage will be forgotten if somebody doesn’t do something.”
Two individuals per year are added to the hall of fame housed in the museum. Each inductee (like Batmobile creator George Barris) gets to decorate his or her own hall of fame wall display.
Each car inside the museum is a story in itself — what it used to be, what it is — but one of them was a 50th anniversary present to Starbird. He should recognize it since he built it. He customized a 1972 Pantera and sold it in 1979. He had no intention of selling it, but when he threw out a price meant to scare away a potential buyer, the buyer said, “Where do I send the money?” Losing the car saddened Starbird, but his wife, Donna, located the car 30 years later and returned it to him as a 50th anniversary present.
You can’t let that kind of gesture slide without returning the favor, so Starbird bought a Jaguar XJS convertible and customized it for his wife. The car, dubbed the Donnabird, is parked inside the museum. So is the first vehicle Starbird ever customized. He built it for someone who was subsequently killed in the Korean War. It sat on a farm, untouched for decades, until Starbird bought it from the parents of the former owner. He thought about restoring the vehicle but decided it would be better suited for an as-is display.
Starbird was asked if any famous people have visited the museum. He said almost every ’50s rock star you can think of has been to the museum because he utilizes them in car shows he stages nationwide (Carrie Underwood took part in his car shows when she was still an unknown). Starbird said Ricky Nelson, Roy Orbison and former “American Bandstand” host Dick Clark have all been to Bernice, and Starbird still has Tom Jones’ Mercedes, which means Starbird has star cars and “Star Wars” connections.
Lucas said this about his love of cars in a “Making of American Graffiti” documentary: “When I grew up, I did a lot of cruising and I grew up working at a foreign car service. I wanted to be a race driver and I was a mechanic through most of high school so, to me, cars were my life and that’s what I thought I was going to end up doing was racing cars and being a mechanic the rest of my life. The cars were very central to me in the movie and the relationship the people had with the cars.”
In Starbird’s case, it’s a long-term relationship.
“Not too many people get to do exactly what they want their whole life,” he said. “I have. I call that a gift. I don’t really understand why I have been given that gift, but somehow I was. I don’t know that I deserve it.”