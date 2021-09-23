Watch Now: River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge unveiled at BOK Center

What does $4.7 million look like? It looks like people can enjoy a new destination inside BOK Center.
A ceremonial ribbon cutting took place Friday morning to showcase the River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge, a new BOK Center event space that was previewed hours before the start of a Blake Shelton concert at the arena.
The River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge and a new northeast entrance to BOK Center that passes through the lounge are the result of a $4.7 million renovation of 5,800 square feet of pre-existing BOK Center space. The project was announced in September of 2019 and was completed in 2020, but the opening was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re very proud of this,” BOK Center Interim General Manager Evan Falat said after telling media about amenities (including a 9- by 14-foot video screen and multiple televisions) in the the lounge.
“It’s a phenomenal space that we can highlight and people can come to. People are always looking for ‘where can we meet up?’ Now it’s, ‘Hey, let’s meet up at the River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge.’”
Falat said it’s great to take what once was blank, underutilized space and use it to give patrons and guests something more to do at BOK Center.
“And it’s great to be able to partner with River Spirit,” he said. “River Spirit has just been a fantastic partner with us and we really couldn’t have asked for someone better to be associated with us.”
The River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge is so named because of a 10-year River Spirit partnership with BOK Center which included naming rights, additional signage at BOK and a designation as the exclusive casino and resort destination for the arena.
The lounge, equipped with a bar, kitchen service and sound system, will open early prior to major events, giving visitors a space to eat, drink and socialize in advance of the events. The lounge will be open to the public on show dates (a ticket will be required to enter) and it will be available for rental on other dates.
Want to host a private event? Want to have a football watch party and see a game on what Falat describes as one of the biggest screens in Tulsa? Private groups may contract directly with BOK Center to reserve the lounge.
Because the lounge is available for rental, Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, can pitch it to groups or event organizers visiting Tulsa.
“If we are doing a large event, we can host a reception here,” Hoyt said, mentioning, for instance, the NCAA Wrestling Championships or Bassmasters. “They are looking for a space where they can bring in all the VIPs and it’s going to be big enough ... This is perfect.”
Hoyt said downtown Tulsa did not have that kind of space previously. VIPs would gather pre-event at another location and then have to walk (sometimes in inclement weather) or be bused to BOK Center.
Hoyt said the new lounge has been shown to clients and the response was “can we have this?”
River Spirit Casino Resort CEO Pat Crofts attended the ribbon-cutting event. He described the new lounge as “great” and talked about the project’s origins.
“We’ve been partnering with BOK Center for a long time now,” Crofts said. “They approached us. They had some excess area on the concourse level here and they showed us a concept area for a lounge. We thought, man, this is great. Plus people can get here early. They can come in this entrance and get here before the concert and hang out and have a drink or whatever they want to do.”
An additional entrance to BOK Center should result in guests getting into the arena more quickly. Falat said the lounge will also be used for after-parties.