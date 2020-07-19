The Delta Bravo Urban Exploration Team has boots on the ground everywhere, but the roots are in Tulsa.
What’s the Delta Bravo Urban Exploration team?
Founder Danny O’Connor used the term “pop culture detectives” when describing team members. They seek out TV/film sites, homes that were owned by celebrities and other locations connected to pop culture history.
“If it was relevant to us growing up, we find it,” O’Connor said.
When the thrill of a hunt culminates with a discovery, team members share their findings on a Facebook page. There are more than 2,800 team members. Said Grant LaDuke in a Facebook post: “I’ve found I’m not alone with this weird hobby.”
One of O’Connor’s “holy grail” finds was the swimming pool from the 1982 movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” The homeowners don’t want to be visited by “Fast Times” fans, according to O’Connor. Because he couldn’t get access inside the fence, he went over the fence — or at least a drone did — and he was able to snare video footage of the pool. He scored it as a victory.
O’Connor is a big “Fast Times” fan. He has visited pretty much every location from the film, and he put in significant sleuth work to find the apartment of the character Mike Damone, played by his friend Robert Romanus.
Delta Bravo group members were asked to recall some of their favorite finds. They responded with mentions or photos of film sites from movies like “Rocky Balboa,” “The Warriors,” “The Goonies,” “Easy Rider,” “Shawshank Redemption,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Red Dawn,” “The Sixth Sense,” “An American Werewolf in London” and a “lost” John Wayne film, “The Oregon Trail.”
The Delta Bravo trail, as referenced earlier, began in Tulsa.
O’Connor is known to Tulsans as the founder of The Outsiders House Museum. A home at 731 N. St. Louis Ave. served as a filming site for the 1983 shot-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders,” based on a novel by Tulsa’s S.E. Hinton. The house was on a path toward demolishment before it was salvaged and transformed into a museum by O’Connor. The one-year anniversary of the museum’s opening arrives next month.
The Delta Bravo Urban Exploration Team started in Tulsa with the discovery that the Outsiders House was still standing, according to O’Connor.
A music artist, O’Connor was performing with hip-hop supergroup La Coka Nostra when a tour brought him to Tulsa. Something about Tulsa rang a bell. Wasn’t “The Outsiders” filmed in Tulsa? O’Connor had time to kill, so he went hunting. He found “The Outsiders” film sites like the Admiral Twin, Crutchfield Park and — mind blown — the house where the Curtis Brothers lived.
“I couldn’t imagine that so much from the movie was still around,” he said.
Right place, right time: The discovery happened at a moment in history when you could get wireless access on a tour bus and flip phones were giving way to smartphones and social media was becoming a thing. O’Connor shared his discoveries on this thing called Facebook, and he said people were “losing their stuff” upon learning that the Outsiders House was still on Earth. While in Tulsa, O’Connor also shared a photo of the Cain’s Ballroom hole-in-the-wall created by Sid Vicious’ fist.
O’Connor loves this kind of stuff. Social media response confirmed others love it, too.
O’Connor said he began using the tour bus as his personal time machine.
“Every city that we were about to hit, I would Google places of interest or things that I thought were filmed there,” he said.
When O’Connor was a kid, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” was his mother’s favorite TV series. The show was set in Minneapolis. During a trip there, he sought out sites used for exterior shots, including the spot where the actress tossed her hat in the air at the end of the show intro. You’re going to make it after all?
Sometimes those battling addictions successfully replace an addiction with an addiction. Alice Cooper embraced a golf addiction. O’Connor was five years sober at the dawn of Delta Bravo.
“Literally, the hobby changed my life, and it brings great pleasure to everybody,” O’Connor said. “This is what really kept me going.”
O’Connor was raised on both coasts but moved to Tulsa because of a house that had been forgotten by just about everybody in the 918. He said you can learn to appreciate things more because of Delta Bravo discoveries. He said these things can be more special than they are given credit for, so maybe it’s worth looking at them with fresh eyes.
“This is our shared history,” he said. “We all grew up watching these shows. We all grew up watching these movies. It’s just something that we all love. And in times where we are so stressed out and there is so much polarization of this, that and the third, we can all agree that we all love ‘Happy Days.’ We all love ‘The Outsiders.’ ”
O’Connor, who drives a former police car as a nod to the 1980 movie “The Blues Brothers,” digs the detective aspect of Delta Bravo. He said it can be like dissecting a case.
For instance, when explaining what Delta Bravo is all about, he mentioned Foghat’s “Fool for the City” album. On the album cover is a photo of drummer Roger Earl fishing in a manhole.
Let’s go find where that photo was taken. O’Connor also talked about using clues to find sites in Austin, Texas, that were part of The Clash’s “Rock the Casbah” video.
“What we are really after is experiencing the location for ourselves if it has already been found or unearthing the true location of these places,” he said.
Those who post discoveries to the Facebook page are asked to list the address and include the Delta Bravo logo. O’Connor’s recent shares are linked to “Rebel Without A Cause,” the “Wonder Woman” TV series, “Pretty In Pink,” “Stand By Me,” Ray Charles’ home and Walt Disney’s home.
O’Connor has visited the school in Colorado that was a film site in “Over the Edge,” Matt Dillon’s first movie and a source of inspiration for Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video. He can tell you where U2’s Joshua Tree is located. He has tracked down sites used for Beastie Boys photo and video shoots. He knows where the Batcave is located (below the famous Hollywood sign). He has been to the Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory in Germany. He regrets that his travels have never taken him to Pippi Longstocking’s house in Sweden.
O’Connor said his early Delta Bravo activities attracted the attention of people who wanted to turn his hunts into a TV series. But he said the funny thing about Hollywood is if they love your project, they usually want you to change everything about it. He said producers wanted he and his right-hand man, an L.A. police detective, to focus on classic Hollywood and true crime. O’Connor said he wasn’t interested in “selling out and doing a watered-down version of what we did.”
O’Connor said he has gotten messages from people who thanked him for inspiring them to take up a hobby that doesn’t require a ton of money. In a metropolitan area, you can go Delta Bravo-ing with a mobile phone and a bus pass or subway token. Said O’Connor: “You can literally explore your environment for all the hidden gems that are literally right under your nose.”
O’Connor has visited film sites in his adopted hometown and paid respects at a cemetery where Roy Clark, Leon Russell and Sam Kinison are buried. He drove to the northeast corner of the state to see Mickey Mantle’s home. He said there are places in Oklahoma he still wants to visit, like “Rain Man” film sites and Johnny Bench’s hometown.
“There’s always another one,” he said. “As soon as you find everything you think you are looking for, you start to look at everything with those eyes. When eBay first came out, when I sold my first thing, everything became something I could possibly sell. I would look in the garage and go, ‘I wonder what I could get on eBay for that?’ So with urban exploring, you start to look at it like what else can we find? I’m watching ‘Columbo.’ Where was that (filmed)? You start to look at everything and you go I wonder where that was?”