Watch now: On the horizon: Tour of OKPOP construction site provides peek at museum's future

Senate Bill 829, signed into law in 2015, provided $25 million in funds for the building of OKPOP. The idea of OKPOP has been around for a dozen years, but with Bob Blackburn of the Oklahoma Historical Society leading the charge, many hurdles had to be cleared.

Now, with hard-to-ignore evidence at 422 N. Main St., OKPOP’s arrival is literally on the horizon. The wait is proving beneficial. Said Moore: “Some of the technology we had talked about three years ago, four years ago, has already changed to be able to do stuff we couldn’t have done just a couple of years ago, so we are really excited about using state-of-the-art technology in the way we tell the stories.”

Moore called the state-funded OKPOP project a gift to the people of Oklahoma. He said the intent is not just to inform the public but to inspire the public. He made the case that, considering current events, OKPOP is needed.

“Right now, we are all concentrated on our differences or the things we disagree with,” he said.

“Well, OKPOP is one of those places where we can all come together and celebrate the fact that we are Oklahomans, we are creative as a people — it’s in our DNA — and we love entertainment. We love art and we love storytelling.”