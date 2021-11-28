Watch Now: Oklahoma pecans abound, albeit a little later than usual thanks to cold

Ordinarily, some of Knight Pecan Farms’ crop is reserved for wholesale use, but not this year due to the freeze, Knight said, adding that the farm has crop insurance for such situations. Most of this year’s crop has been set aside for the farm’s retail operations, which includes its shop at 8408 S. Elwood Ave., where shelled, cracked and in-shell pecans, as well as roasted pecan flour, oil and candied pecans made from the farm’s crop are sold.

This year’s harvest at Knight Pecan Farms also came a bit later than usual due to the delaying effects of the April freeze, he said.

“Normally we start in mid-October, but the crop is late this year because we’re getting our crop off of the secondary buds,” he said.

Harvest of the smaller, tougher-shelled native Oklahoma pecans will likely start sometime after Thanksgiving and run into February, Knight said.

“The native pecans need a good freeze to knock the leaves off of the trees for the shaker,” he said.

Currently in the middle of harvest season for its other varieties of pecans, Knight Pecan Farms uses two pieces of equipment known as shakers to harvest ripe pecans from the trees. The shakers can clamp onto individual branches or an entire trunk to shake the pecans loose.